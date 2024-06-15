Toxic: After Epic Box Office Success Of KGF Chapter 2, Yash Gears Up To Shoot His Next Along With Nayanthara In London - Here's All You Need To Know

Ever since the release of KGF Chapter 2, there has been a lot of anticipation about what Yash’s next project will be. When it was reported that the KGF star would lead the Geetu Mohandas film Toxic, fans lost their chill. On top of that, this will be the first time that Yash will star opposite superstar Nayanthara. New updates about the movie’s shooting schedule have been doing the rounds. Reportedly, Nayanthara and Yash have begun filming for Toxic. Here’s everything you need to know.

Following the monumental success of the KGF franchise, superstar Yash has embarked on a new project titled Toxic. This highly anticipated action-packed thriller is directed by Geetu Mohandas. And reportedly stars Nayanthara and Kiara Advani.

According to a recent Pinkvilla report, Yash and Nayanthara have quietly begun filming in India, setting the stage for an explosive cinematic experience. “Toxic went on floors with Yash and Nayanthara‘s schedule in India. This brief stint at real locations in India will be followed by a marathon schedule in London,” a source revealed. The report added, “Mohandas has planned a total of 200 days of shooting for ‘Toxic,’ with 150 days slated for London.”

In ‘Toxic,’ Yash will reportedly play a stylish underworld don with a modern twist. “While the character is an underworld don, the tone is very contemporary and international. The core conflict of ‘Toxic’ and its treatment are reminiscent of the cult international series ‘Peaky Blinders,'” shared an insider source.

The exact shooting timelines remain confidential, maintaining the project’s secrecy. The gangster-based action drama is set to hit screens on April 10, 2025, marking three years since the release of KGF 2. The film features a rich ensemble cast, including Huma Qureshi as the antagonist. “Huma will be joined by other actors in negative roles,” revealed the insider, promising an “uncompromised cinematic experience” for viewers.

‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’ is a joint venture by Venkat K Narayan and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. Notably, this film will be Yash‘s 19th cinematic venture. The KGF star previously released a short video giving fans a glimpse into his character. The clip from the new film, features Yash donning a retro hat, and wielding a machine gun.

The movie will reportedly be released sometime in June 2025.

