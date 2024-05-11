In 2018, Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 1 was a big hit at the box office. The Kannada film, starring Yash in the lead role, left a great impact even in the northern part of India. In 2022, he released a sequel for the film, and in 2023, Neel released another biggie—Salaar: Part 1—Ceasefire. The film stars Prabhas in the lead role.

Recently, Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is a part of Salaar tweeted something about “another universe”. Fans wondered if Prasanth Neel is going to bring together his KGF and Salaar movies as a whole universe. Since mine is the common factor between these films, it is called the Mine Universe. In his tweet, the Aadujeevitham actor wrote, “Of all the stories Prashanth has told me..Shiv Mannar’s is probably the coolest. Has an unbelievable crossover with another universe as well.”

KGF 2 Trailer

A few days ago, there were reports that Prasanth Neel plans to collaborate with Jr NTR for an action-packed drama. The film will reportedly also have a mine backdrop. A new report states that Neel intends to bring Prabhas, Yash, and NTR together, like in the Avengers Movie.

Prabhas, Yash & Jr NTR In Avengers Like Universe aka Mine-Verse?

As reported by the TeluguCinema web portal, Prasanth Neel plans to turn KGF 3 into ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ which will mark the end of the ‘mine universe’. So, just as we saw Avengers Captain America, Thor, and Iron Man together in the MCU’s Endgame, we might see Prabhas, Jr NTR, and Yash together on the big screen.

Salaar Trailer

So far, these are all speculations. Along with KGF 3 and Jr NTR’s #NTR31, Prashant Neel has his hands full with Salaar: Part 2—Shouryaanga Parvam. Only time will tell if Neel manages to bring these three influential South stars together on the big screen!

Must Read: The Greatest Of All Time New Update: Thalapathy Vijay To Shoot Next Schedule At This Big Location?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News