Jr NTR’s Devara: Part 1 is one of the biggest Tollywood releases of 2024. The posters and promo received a great response in the past. Directed by Koratala Siva, the action thriller also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. It will mark Janhvi’s debut in the South Indian film industry.

There’s a lot of excitement amongst the audience to watch Devara, just like Pushpa 2 and Kalki 2898 AD. However, the makers of JR NTR’s film have successfully managed to keep plot details under wraps. All we know is it will feature a massive fight sequence by the sea, where people attack each other with swords. NTR even says in the promo that the sea has witnessed more blood and swords than fish. Well, there’s finally a new update on the film—a song!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

Devara: Part 1 First Single Release Date

A few hours ago, the Devara team took to social media to share that the first single from Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor’s film will be out soon. The Instagram story reads, “On the way!! On the Way!! #DevaraFirstSingle #Devara.” The team used a cake emoji in their post, which hints that the song will be released on Jr NTR’s birthday.

The RRR actor celebrates his birthday on May 20. So fans will have to wait ten days until the first single from the film is out. Anirudh Ravichander (Kaththi, Jailer, Jawan) composed Devara’s music, so the expectations are pretty high.

Meanwhile, earlier, there were reports that Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor’s action-packed drama has earned at least 250 crores by selling theatrical rights. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Meera Jasmine, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko and others. It will release in theatres on October 10, 2024 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages. The makers are also planning a sequel for the NTR starrer.

Must Read: Silambarasan, AKA, Simbu, Makes A Bold Entrance As Newest Thug In ‘Thug Life’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News