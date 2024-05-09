Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda turns 35 today. The talented and handsome actor has been ruling hearts since 2011. In his career spanning over a decade, Vijay has been in several popular movies—Yevade Subramanyam, Pelli Choopulu, Arjun Reddy, Dear Comrade, and others. The actor was last seen in Parasuram’s ‘The Family Star’.

From the beginning of his career, Vijay Deverakonda has been passionate about acting. In an old interview, the Liger star shared that he used to have stage fright. However, he still used to push himself to perform in plays, to overcome his fears. Today, he faces the camera with great confidence. Hence, he has such a huge fan following. But did you know, there are two actors whose films Vijay enjoys watching? The actors are Dhanush and Ranbir Kapoor.

Vijay Deverakonda On Dhanush & Ranbir Kapoor & Hollywood Movies

In 2016, Vijay Deverakonda was asked whose work he admires in the Indian film industry. The Arjun Reddy star shared, “In India, I really love Dhanush and Ranbir Kapoor. On bad days, I look at their cinema and feel motivated. I am really fond of Nani while working with him. He told me a lot of things, and I am fond of how he works. But Dhanush and Ranbir Kapoor are the two people I look up to most. And then, depending on the kind of film I am doing. For example, while doing Pellichoopulu, I would watch lots of fun films from Hollywood just to keep myself in that mood.”

In the same interview with Telugu360 web portal, The Family Star actor revealed that to get into the zone for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Arjun Reddy, he’s been watching some Hollywood movies. “Now Arjun Reddy is a very moody film. So I watch more like Godfather, Al Pacino, Marlon Brando, etc., to keep me in that mood. I love an actor called Daniel Day-Lewis (who played Lincoln), I think it will take me several lifetimes to reach his level. I will need directors who will push me greatly. Life will teach you, and I will also be learning. But you need someone to achieve that kind of crazy growth. So these are people I look up to. Even if I don’t reach them, I hope to somehow mould myself into trying better things. It is always good to aim high. I love Leonardo Di Caprio, Daniel Day-Lewis, Marlon Brando and Al Pacino. Sometimes, I go into this Ryan Gosling mode. These guys are incredible.”

We wish Vijay Deverakonda a very Happy Birthday!

