It’s Election season, and your favorite Bollywood stars are urging you to come out and vote. Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ahsaas Channa, Vikrant Massey, and more are featured in a thought-provoking, unique campaign to urge the country’s citizens to get out and vote.

A star-studded cast of Bollywood celebrities has teamed together for an inventive online voting campaign to encourage their millions of fans and followers to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming elections, in a stunning demonstration of unity and civic responsibility.

The campaign, known for its quirky approach, invites fans to vote online on various aspects of the celebrities’ appearances and activities. Later, a video featuring the celebrities encourages fans to show their support by voting for the country.

The video, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ahsaas Channa, Raashi Khanna, Neha Kakkar, Shankar Mahadevan, Siddharth Malhotra, and others, powerfully reminds us that voting is not just a right but a privilege and a duty that every citizen must uphold.

Bollywood Stars united to urge voters to turn out and do their bit in a unique campaign. They took a bold approach of calling people out for shying away from their citizen’s duty.

While Karan Johar, Vikrant Massey, Boman Irani, and Raashii Khanna then spoke about how the election results will impact the lives of the countrymen for the next five years. Sidharth Malhotra said, “Jaago desh ke jantaa jaago .”

Ranbir Kapoor and Ahsaas Channa then just urged firmly “Wake up.” The video ended with all of the celebrities holding a sign that said, “#VoteWhereItMatters.”

The celebrities then sarcastically praised the fact that people took the time out of their busy schedules to vote for their favorite celebrities. They then emphasized that their supporters and followers should vote in the Lok Sabha elections.

As the country prepares for elections, this groundbreaking campaign demonstrates the power of collective action and celebrity influence in driving positive societal change.

The Lok Sabha elections are being held across seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. The counting is scheduled for June 4. With voting held in different states on different days.

