Here’s today’s entertainment world’s news wrapped in a nutshell: First up, casting news! Prabhas was almost Arya, but now his upcoming film Salaar 2 teases a potential clash of titans with Yash. Deepika Padukone reminisced about Piku with a throwback pic alongside Amitabh Bachchan and the late Irrfan Khan.

Moving on to releases, Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 is finally locked in for a June release, while Aamir Khan’s Laapata Ladies is a hit on Netflix. But the OTT platform’s Heeramandi by Bhansali seems to have disappointed viewers.

There’s a heartwarming story, too, with Arjun Kapoor helping a young vendor in Delhi. Mr. & Mrs. Mahi starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor might recreate the iconic “Dekha Tenu” verse.

And finally, we have box office updates for the Indian films Aavesham, Nadikar, and Malayalee. Scroll down to read news shorts!

Prabhas Almost Played the Lead in Arya!

Fans of Allu Arjun’s iconic role in the 2004 romantic action film Arya might be surprised to learn he wasn’t the original choice. To celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary on May 7th, 2024, director Sukumar revealed that Prabhas was initially offered the lead role.

While both Ravi Teja and Prabhas were approached for the project, scheduling conflicts and doubts about suitability led Sukumar to look elsewhere. It was during a screening of another film that Sukumar encountered Allu Arjun, whose body language and enthusiasm for the project convinced the director he had found his perfect lead.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s grand period drama Heeramandi—The Diamond Bazaar failed to impress audiences during Netflix’s opening weekend. Despite a hefty budget of over 200 crores, the show garnered only 4.5 million views worldwide and 33 million viewing hours over the first five days. This ranks among the lowest viewership for Netflix India originals.

While Heeramandi secured the number 2 spot globally for non-English shows, critics and viewers haven’t been entirely sold. This lukewarm reception could hinder the series’ chances of finding a larger audience in the coming weeks. Netflix’s struggles to capture the Indian market continue. Heeramandi adds to the lack of Indian content in the streamer’s global top 10, raising questions about the platform’s strategy to attract a wider Indian audience. Read more here

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi: Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor’s film to have a re-creation of the iconic verse ‘Dekha Tenu’ from ‘Say Shava Shava’?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Rumour has it that Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film Mr. & Mrs Mahi will feature a reimagined version of the beloved verse “Dekha Tenu Pehli Pehli Baar” from the classic Bollywood song “Say Shava Shava.” This exciting tidbit has fans buzzing about the potential for a nostalgic and romantic tribute in the new movie. While details are scarce, reports suggest the verse will be incorporated into a new song, transporting audiences back to the early 2000s musical era. Some speculate it might play a key role in the film’s narrative. Official confirmation is awaited, but the prospect of a fresh take on this iconic verse has certainly generated a lot of anticipation.

Deepika Padukone Gets Nostalgic, Shares BTS Pic from ‘Piku’ with Amitabh Bachchan & Remembers Late Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone shared a never-before-seen photo to celebrate 9 years of “Piku.” The picture shows a lighthearted moment with Amitabh Bachchan and a loving tribute to the late Irrfan Khan. She captioned it, “He loves telling everyone how much I eat! @amitabhbachchan … Oh how much we miss you…❤️” Fans loved the throwback and her sweet remembrance of Irrfan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

The behind-the-scenes image Deepika shared evokes nostalgia for the film’s memorable moments, including her on-screen chemistry with the late Irrfan Khan and her extremely sweet father-daughter duo relationship with Amitabh Bachchan.

Aamir Khan’s Laapata Ladies Scores Big on Netflix and Beyond

Aamir Khan’s production, Laapata Ladies, is experiencing a double dose of success. Following its release on Netflix, the heartwarming film is racking up views and enjoying a box office boost. In its second week on the streaming platform, Laapata Ladies soared to the number 3 spot for most-watched non-English films globally, with a viewership jump of around 160% compared to its opening weekend. The total viewership now sits at an impressive 16.1 million viewing hours from 7.8 million views in just ten days. This makes it one of the most-watched Indian movies on Netflix this year.

The positive buzz translates to the cinema as well. The film’s box office collections have shown an upward trend, fueled by word-of-mouth recommendations. Laapata Ladies is a clear winner for both Netflix, which reportedly acquired the film for 15 crores, and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie currently ranks in the top 10 in 20 countries, including holding the number one spot in India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.

Arjun Kapoor Steps Up to Help 10-Year-Old Delhi Boy Selling Rolls

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has extended a helping hand to a 10-year-old boy named Jaspreet from Delhi. A viral social media video showed Jaspreet running his father’s chicken rolls stall after his father’s passing.

Touched by Jaspreet’s resilience, Kapoor expressed his desire to fund the education of both Jaspreet and his sister. In a social media post, Kapoor said, “With a smile on his face, he’s facing life ahead… I salute this 10-year-old for having the courage… I would love to help him out with his or his sister’s education; if anyone knows about his whereabouts, do let me know.”

Kapoor’s offer has garnered praise online, with many commending his compassion and willingness to help those in need.

Alia Bhatt’s dazzling Met Gala 2024 appearance sparked rumours of a hefty 2 Crore price tag for attendance. Here’s the truth—the Met Gala is a charity event, with tickets serving as fundraising tools. However, invitations are strictly controlled by Vogue’s Anna Wintour. Alia received an invitation, not a purchasable ticket.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Alia received an invitation and likely spent Rs. 63 lakh on her individual ticket. All proceeds benefit the Costume Institute. Read more here

Salaar’s sequel, “Shouryaanga Parvam,” might just be a game-changer. Prithviraj Sukumaran suggests the film will have a “mind-blowing crossover with another universe.” Could this mean a Prabhas vs Yash face-off? Fans are buzzing with speculation after Sukumaran’s cryptic message! Read more here

Box Office Updates:

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Box Office (Worldwide Prediction): $140 Million+ Opening On Cards Claiming The Top Spot In The Franchise?

Chandu Champion Box Office: Kartik Aaryan Saved From Getting Sandwiched Between Kamal Haasan & Prabhas, Gets 13 Days Until Kalki 2898 AD Arrives To Destroy Records!

Aavesham At The Worldwide Box Office (After 27 Days): Fahadh Faasil Aims To Dethrone Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Aadujeevitham

Nadikar & Malayalee From India Flop To Start, Older Films Like Aavesham, Aadujeevitham Still Going Strong

Actor Kamal Haasan’s highly anticipated sequel “Indian 2” finally has a release window! After facing multiple delays, the film directed by Shankar is slated to hit theaters worldwide sometime in June 2024.

Sources suggest a specific date around June 13th is being considered to avoid a box office clash with Prabhas’ upcoming sci-fi film “Kalki 2898 AD.” An official announcement with the confirmed release date is expected soon, along with the release of the first single from the movie’s soundtrack. Fans can also gear up for a grand audio launch event planned for mid-May in Chennai. Read more details here

Must Read: Kantara: Chapter 1 Exciting Update: Rishab Shetty Teases A Cinematic Spectacle With Technical Brilliance & Physical Transformation!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News