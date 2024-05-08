Whenever a theatrical release drops on a streaming platform, there’s always excitement amongst the audience. Some are looking forward to watching a movie for the first time, while some are excited for a rewatch. Recently, Shaitaan was released on Netflix, and Ajay Devgn fans couldn’t stop praising it. In a few days, ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ will also make its way on a streaming platform.

Bastar: The Naxal Story was released in theatres on March 15, 2024. It has been almost two months since its theatrical release, and many movie-goers have wondered when it will drop online. Well, you don’t have to wait any longer. This article mentions the movie’s release date on OTT, streaming platform, cast and other such information.

Bastar: The Naxal Story Cast

The movie stars Adah Sharma, Indira Tiwari, Vijay Krishna, Shilpa Shukla, Yashpal Sharma, Subrat Dutta, Raima Sen, Anangsha Biswas and Kishor Kadam. Sudipto Sen, who directed The Kerala Story, directed the political thriller.

Bastar: The Naxal Story Plot

The movie is set in Chhatishgarh’s Bastar district and is about how Naxalism still affects the tribal community. It shows how armed officers fight the Maoists and the sacrifices they make to ensure the safety of common people.

Watch the Bastar: The Naxal Story Trailer

Where and When to Watch Bastar: The Naxal Story

The Adah Sharma starrer will stream on Zee5 from May 17, 2024. The movie will be streamed in Hindi and Telugu. Adah shared in a media statement about the movie’s OTT release, “Bastar is a powerful film that tackles a sensitive and important issue. I’m overwhelmed by the love and appreciation that fans have showered upon my character during its theatrical release. With the digital premiere on ZEE5, I feel the film will reach an even wider audience and hope that they continue to shower their love and support. I’m grateful for the opportunity and it was an intense and challenging experience.”

