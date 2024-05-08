The Great Indian Kapil Show Episode 7 promo is now out. The episode will feature the cast of Heeramandi – the stunning ladies from the Netflix series. As seen in the promo, the upcoming episode will feature Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Richa Chadha and Sharmin Segal.

Netflix has titled the episode promo ‘The Royal Affair feat. The cast of Heeramandi’. The promo starts with Sonakshi Sinha addressing Kapil Sharma as “bhaiyya” (brother) and asking him to make pani puri. Kapil refuses to make pani puri as she addresses him as “brother.” Sunil Grover and Krushna Abhishek crack an inside joke. Sunil says he was in the line first for Pani Puri, and Abhishek says, when he left, they got him as his replacement.

Heeramandi Cast on working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Manisha Koirala reveals that she used to feel nervous before every scene. Richa Chadha asks her co-stars how many retakes they took for the series. Sonakshi Sinha reveals she had to take 12 retakes. Richa shares she took 99 retakes. Kiku Sharda and other team members of The Great Indian Kapil Show dress up as characters from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movies.

Kapil Sharma asks Sonakshi Sinha when she’ll get married, considering other actresses like Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani have already tied the knot. Sonakshi answers, “Are you sprinkling salt on my wounds?” Then, she tells the audience that Kapil knows how badly she wants to get married. The promo doesn’t reveal much of Kapil’s conversation with the cast of Heeramandi, but we can hope for more fun banter when the episode releases.

The synopsis for The Great Indian Kapil Show Episode 7 reads, “The charisma of the beauties of Heeramandi meets the comedy king, Kapil, resulting in some royalty, laughter, and a musical affair.”

Watch the promo here –

The Great Indian Kapil Show Episode 7, featuring the Heeramandi cast, will be released on May 11 at 8 p.m. on Netflix.

Must Read: Heeramandi: Here’s How Cillian Murphy’s Peaky Blinders Helped Manisha Koirala aka Mallikajaan’, “To Bring In The Realism…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News