Heeramandi's Shruti Sharma Breaks Silence After Sharmin Segal Switches Off Comment Section On Instagram Due To Alamzeb's Brutal Trolling, "Very Concerned For Her..."

It has been almost a week since Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi dropped on Netflix, and the show has been criticized for its weak plot. One of the actresses who have to bear the brunt of trolls is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece, Sharmin Segal, who plays one of the leads, Alamzeb.

Sharmin plays Manisha Koirala‘s daughter in the show, who struggles to break the norms of a Kotha and dares to dream of becoming a Shaayra. However, Sharmin’s acting skills and her Urdu diction have been a constant target for the trolls.

For the unversed, the actress is Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s niece, and she has also been attacked for casting in the series only due to her nepotistic links. Probably due to the excessive trolls, the actress who recently shared a picture on her Instagram posing with Bhansali turned off the comment section.

Now, actress Shruti Sharma, who plays Sharmin’s personal help in the show, has come out in support of the actress and her Alamzeb act. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Shruti said, “Honestly, I wasn’t aware that people were trolling her until now. I don’t know what audiences have liked or not liked about Sharmin, but I’ve seen her trying her best like everyone else on the sets.”

Expressing how trolling might affect a person’s mental health as well, the actress raised concerns about her co-star’s well-being and said, “It doesn’t matter who’s being trolled, but trolling is a bad thing to do. Criticism is one thing; healthy criticism is always welcome, but trolling is unacceptable. It is a very negative way of approaching anyone. It is a kind of mental harassment. If it is happening, I am very concerned for her right now.”

Sharmin Segal started her career in 2019 with a film called Malaal. It was also produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Sharmin assisted Bhansali on Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

