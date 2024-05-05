Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited period drama series ‘Heeramandi’ was released on Netflix on May 1. The series received mixed response from critics and audience alike. It features a fantastic star cast: Manisha Koirala, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Taha Shah Badussha, Adhyayan Suman and Sharmin Segal. Apart from the leads, one actor who impressed the netizens with his performance is Indresh Malik.

In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, Indresh Malik plays Ustaad. Ustaad is like an informer, who plays from both sides (Manisha Koirala‘s Mallikajaan and Sonakshi Sinha’s Fareedan). On social media, netizens are in awe of Indresh’s performance. One person posted on ‘X’, “One more character who stands out in #Heeramandi is Indresh Malik as Ustaad Jii, he was outstanding.”

Another person posted, “#Heeramandi Ustaad Ji #IndreshMalik #Heeramandi. The way he portrays queer characters & his deep understanding in getting into the psyche of the roles he plays…. Commendable. Huge fan of this artist. The show is incomplete without Ustaad ji. This scene near the finale…. 🥴

In an interview, Heeramandi star Indresh Malik has opened up about working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He made a startling revelation about how he used to get dreams that the Devdas director would come into his dreams and strangle him. Indresh, aka Ustaad, shared, “I am still in awe of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I can’t be in awe of the director and simultaneously work with the director. And as an actor, I can’t open up. Woh mere sapne mai aa jaate the raat ko. Woh mera gala daba dete the (He used to appear my dreams and strangle me). I told him this on the sets.”

Further, praising Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Indresh Malik told Bollywood Now, “He allowed me to get into my comfort zone and go in flow. He also gave me the permission to improvise my dialogues, and I am really thankful for that.”

Meanwhile, Heeramandi has eight episodes in total, and all of them are streaming on Netflix.

