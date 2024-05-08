Did Alia Bhatt Really Pay Rs. 2 Crore To Attend The Met Gala 2024? A Fact-Check Into The Jigra Actor’s Global Triumph

If you have been on the internet in the past one day, you’d know that the Met Gala took place in New York City. Celebrities and prominent people from around the world cascaded up the Met steps in their million-dollar outfits. One name that has become quite a global phenomenon is our own dear Alia Bhatt. The Jigra actress conquered the buzz around the Met Gala 2024. Her Sabyasachi Saree, with that 23-foot-long trail, has become the talk of the internet. And with all this buzz, you have to think about the semantics: how does one get invited to the Met Gala? Because reports suggest that Alia Bhatt had to pay a hefty ticket prize to attend Fashion’s Biggest Night? Here’s what we know

While Bhatt made her debut at the Gala last year, she has really come into her own this time around. But are the reports that Alia paid 2 Crore to get an invite to the Met Gala true? Well, sort of. For the uninitiated, the Met Gala is a charity event, and proceeds raised at the gala go to the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum Of Art. The primary purpose of the gala is to raise money, which is why the institute and the committee give out tickets individually or for a whole table.

But getting our facts right here is essential. Not everyone can just go ahead and buy the ticket. You still have to be invited by Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue and a board member at the Met Gala. She keeps a firm hold on those invites, carefully curating tables and guests for the most exclusive party in Hollywood. Alia was invited by the Met Gala to attend, and once you accept the invitation, that’s when you buy the individual ticket.

Did Alia Bhatt But Her Met-Gala 2024 Ticket For Rs. 2 Crore?

The Met Gala is an undeniably prestigious event that provides attendees with numerous opportunities for socialization. Each ticket costs approximately USD 75,000 per person, which is equivalent to around Rs. 63 lakh in Indian currency. The entire table costs around USD 350,000, or about Rs. 2 crore 92 lakh.

According to News18, companies and design firms purchase tables for their guests, while individuals pay for their own tickets. So, in any case, Alia Bhatt likely spent at least Rs. 63 lakh to attend the Met Gala. All proceeds from the Met Gala benefit the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in Manhattan, New York, USA. This is Alia’s second Met Gala appearance; she attended the first with designer Prabal Gurung.

The internet has fallen in love with Alia’s floral Sabya saree moment, and she has become one of the celebs who have talked about the most during the event.

On the work front, Alia has Jigra, Love & War, Brahamstra 2, and more in the pipeline.

