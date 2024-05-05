The biggest night in fashion is just a few hours away, and there is a lot of buzz in the air about which celebrities will attend the Met Gala 2024. The Met Gala has served some of the most iconic fashion looks, and celebrities go all out to put their best fashion foot forward. Over the years, stars Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Rihana, Jared Leto, Kyle Jenner, and Jennifer Lopez have consistently appeared at the event. You’d be surprised to know that many A-List stars like Meryl Streep, Jennifer Aniston, Ryan Gosling, and even Drake have never attended the Met Gala. So, before Met Gala 2024 takes place, let’s look at stars who have never participated in the Met Gala, well, some of them!

The first Monday of May, fashion’s biggest night of the year, is almost here. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the most prominent figures in film, television, music, fashion, sports, technology, and business to mingle on the red carpet and at the ultra-exclusive event. Fashion buffs and enthusiasts around the world tune in to watch, observe, rank, and dissect celebrity outfits and their designers! Anna Wintour is the top boss and the woman to impress.

While many have said that being invited to the Met Gala is a privilege and an honor, only the most prominent stars attend the party. There have been many A-listers who might have been invited but have yet to attend. From movie stars to business heads, Check out the list of Celebrities who Have never participated in the Met Gala.

Meryl Streep

The Devil Wears Prada Star is a celebrated Icon who operates in another league. Even though Meryl plays a character inspired by Anna and is one of the biggest stars, she has never attended a fashion event.

Jennifer Aniston

The Friends star has always been on every significant A-list event’s guest list. However, despite being in the industry for decades, Jennifer has never attended the Met Gala.

Drake

‘Drake’ Aubrey Graham is one of the biggest rappers and has been an avid fashion fan but has never attended the most significant fashion party.

Ryan Gosling

The Ken of Hollywood slays and gives away fashion inspiration with every press tour, but Gosling likes keeping his life low-key.

Angelina Jolie

The stunning actress and activist Jolie has also never attended the Met Gala yet. But she rarely attends public events, so that makes sense.

Leonardo Di Caprio

It looks like all these big stars don’t believe in dressing up. Leonardo, who is considered one of the best actors in Hollywood, has also been absent from the gala.

Brad Pitt

The Bullet Train star has walked multiple carpets and is switching up his fashion style. But he has yet to walk the Met Gala Carpet, and we have a hard time believing he didn’t get the invite.

The Royals

The British Royal Families Younger Stars are among the last on the list. Prince Harry and Prince William have also never attended the Met Gala, and Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have also never been.

Met Gala 2024 Theme

The new exhibition, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” will open on Friday, following the gala. The theme of the evening is always related to the exhibition. This year’s theme is “The Garden of Time”. Which draws on the show’s focus on nature and “cyclical themes of rebirth and renewal.

The dress code is based on J.G. Ballard’s 1962 short story “The Garden of Time.” The story is about a man who turns back time by plucking every flower in his garden, leaving it barren.

Met Gala 2024 Date & Time

The 2024 Met Gala will occur on May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The event is famously held on the first Monday of May. The official start time is 3 p.m. PDT/6 p.m. EDT, but attendees are encouraged to arrive as early as 2 p.m. PDT. The Met Gala will be live on YouTube.

Are you ready to watch the biggest night in fashion from the comforts of your own home?

