Sanjay Leela Bhansali Had a grand launch for Heeramandi The Diamond Bazar, and celebs showed up all dressed for the occasion. But the leading ladies took away the cake. Catering to the cinematic theme of royalty and old-world charm, Mrunal Thakur, Bhumi Pefnekar, Ahsaas Channa, and more channeled their inner queens with saree looks to die for. Here are all the Saree looks from the Heeramandi screening that have us in a bind!

At the glamorous Heeramandi screening, celebrities graced the event with their impeccable style, showcasing the timeless elegance of sarees. From classic whites to striking golds, here are five saree looks that left everyone spellbound:

Sonakshi Sinha:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Radiating regality, the glimmering diamond of Heeramandi herself Sonakshi mesmerized in a black and gold saree, exuding an aura of timeless elegance and sophistication. Her poised demeanor added an extra allure to her ensemble. Her look also reminded us of some famous Rekha looks.

Ahsaas Channa:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahsaas Channa (@ahsaassy_)

The internet Draling Ahsaas, opted for a sheer saree adorned with elegant embroidery in white and gold, perfectly blending contemporary flair with traditional charm. Paired with a statement clutch, her ensemble exuded sophistication.

Mrunal Thakur:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

The Sita of our dreams embraced simplicity, Mrunal chose a classic white saree that epitomized grace and poise. Her minimalist approach highlighted the ensemble’s understated beauty. She would also be the perfect SLB heroine!

Wamiqa Gabbi:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wamiqa Gabbi (@wamiqagabbi)

Dazzling in red, Jubilee Star Wamiqa stunned in a vibrant saree complemented by a sleek bun and traditional bangles. Her choice of color and accessories showcased a perfect fusion of modern and ethnic elements, quite like Heeramandi itself.

Bhumi Pednekar:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@bhumipednekar)

Making a bold statement, Bhalshak star Bhumi opted for a striking gold saree that commanded attention. With its intricate details and bold design, her saree became the ultimate showstopper of the evening.

These looks will certainly be added to a lot of mood boards and wedding inspirational looks.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazar stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, Farida Jalal, Sharmin Sehgal, Sanjeeda Sheikh & Taha Shah Badusha In lead roles. The countdown to the premiere has officially begun for fans of grand productions and Bhansali’s cinematic artistry. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazar will stream on Netflix starting May 1st, 2024.

