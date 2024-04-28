Adhyayan Suman is all set to revamp his life and career with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi. The actor will play the role of Zorawar and is returning to screens after a very long halt. Suman has expressed his gratitude for Bhansali countless times before. But he made some surprising revelations about what went down on the Heeramandi sets. Adhyayan reveals that he felt possessed by his father’s spirit, Shekhar Suman while performing a 5-minute scene that brought Sanjay Leela Bhansali to tears. Here’s what happened.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s passion project, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazar, is ready to set sail on the Netflix screens after years of being just an idea in his head. The series celebrates grit, courage, integrity, and a love for the nation set in a scandalous part of history, the loud rebellion of the courtesans. With a star-studded cast, the anticipation for the show is very high. Understanding that Adhyayan Suman is building the hype up, he spoke about a particular incident that left him gratified and Sanjay Leela Bhansali in tears.

In an interview with a popular portal, he revealed that he was terrified and how his father Shekhar prepped him beforehand, “On the first day, I was giving cues to Manisha Koirala. You can’t understand Bhansali’s sharpness. He heard my delivery in Urdu, and he looked at me and said, ‘Your dad taught you, didn’t he?’”. Shekhar Suman, who plays another pivotal role in the series, brought attention to Adhyayan’s skill, which even left Bhansali baffled.

Shekhar revealed, “He had a five-minute long take. Five minutes. This must be a first in the history of Bhansali Productions, but Adhyayan nailed it in one go. He got up from his chair, okayed the shot, and hugged Adhyayan with tears in his eyes. The next thing I know, I get a call from him, and he says, ‘Where was this boy all this time?’”. Shekhar even revealed that he started crying when Bhansali called him and that he hadn’t cried like that since losing his elder son.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shekhar Suman (@shekhusuman)

Junior Suman continued the story, “When I was doing that scene, I swear on my career, I felt my dad’s spirit had taken control of me. I felt if I didn’t deliver at that moment, it was game over. I felt that he was inside me. And that’s when sir got up and cried and kissed my hand. It went silent for five minutes, and then the 500 people clapped. My entire life flashed in front of me. All my pain, all my struggle, it came to me.”

Adhyayan Suman is returning to the glamorous world after a long hiatus and is excited about the new possibilities.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazar stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, Farida Jalal, Sharmin Sehgal, Sanjeeda Sheikh & Taha Shah Badusha In lead roles. The countdown to the premiere has officially begun for fans of grand productions and Bhansali’s cinematic artistry. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazar will stream on Netflix starting May 1st, 2024.

