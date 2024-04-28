Mahadev Betting Scam: Sahil Khan Arrested; Ranbir Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor & A Long List Of Other Bollywood Stars Who Were Summoned By ED!

There have been shocking new developments in the betting app scandal that has engulfed the Bollywood industry. Actor Sahil Khan, who is known for his early 2000s movies Style and Fun2sh, was arrested earlier today in relation to the Mahadev betting app case. While the actor has maintained that he was merely a promoter, investigations continue. Many other Bollywood celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, and more were also under investigation in this case by the ED; here is a list of all the celebrities who were summoned under the Mahadev betting app scandal.

Bollywood celebrities have been under the scrutiny of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) since several agencies launched a campaign against different betting and gaming apps. The Mahadev scandal started after a deep investigation highlighted the company owners for alleged illegal betting and money laundering.

Actor Sahil Khan was detained on April 28, 2024, in Chhattisgarh by the Special Investigating Team (SIT) of the Mumbai cyber cell after the Bombay High Court denied his request for pre-arrest bail. Khan denied having any direct affiliation with the betting site and asserted that he was only a brand promoter for The Lion Book brand under a contract with M/s. Isports247.

His arrest has also brought back other celebs into the limelight who were previously summoned in the same, including Ranbir Kapoor. The Ramayan actor was summoned by the ED in October 2023 as part of its investigation into the Mahadev online betting app scam. No further action was taken.

Similarly, His Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar co-actor Shraddha Kapoor was also summoned for allegedly promoting the app but was let go after a general investigation.

The ED also brought in popular comic and actor Kapil Sharma for questioning after he attended an event organized by Saurabh Chandrakar, the owner of the Mahadev app.

Others, like Huma Qureshi and Hina Khan, were also questioned to understand their role in promoting the app and the details of the fees they asked for, which were then considered proceeds from crime, but nothing further is known.

What is the Mahadev Betting Case?

Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal’s company, which operated out of Dubai, allegedly used the online book betting application to enroll new users, create user IDs, and launder money via a layered web of benami bank accounts. The scam‘s estimated monetary value is currently Rs 5,000 crore, but it could increase as the investigation continues. Chandrakar and his associates are accused of using at least 70 shell companies to launder money to offshore accounts, according to a News18 report.

17 Bollywood Celebrities Under Scanner?

According to ED sources, up to 17 Bollywood celebrities—including Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, and Shraddha Kapoor—are under scrutiny for their involvement in or attendance at Chandrakar’s wedding in February of this year and the company’s success party in September of last year.

A senior source at ED revealed why the celebrities were questioned, “The celebrities accepted a huge amount of cash as remuneration for attending or performing at the wedding. The money is the proceeds of the crime, and the celebrities are liable for taking the money. More than a dozen celebrities participated in the wedding and are seen in the videos,” as reported in News18.

There have been no other reports after Sahil’s arrest as of yet, but the investigations continue into the Mahadev betting app and its people.

