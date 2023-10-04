In a shocking turn of events, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has landed in legal soup and has been summoned in an online betting case. The actor, who’s basking in his successful career, is currently in the news for his upcoming film ‘Ramayana’ which will be helmed by ‘Dangal’ director Nitesh Tiwari. He will be reportedly paired opposite South Sensation Sai Pallavi and ‘Rocky Bhai’ Yash will be the lead antagonist.

Amid all the reports of his upcoming film going on the floors in early 2024, the actor has now grabbed eyeballs for all the controversial reasons. According to media reports, the actor found himself in trouble after he received a summon letter by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an online betting case. Yes, you heard that right!

As per the latest report in India Today, Ranbir Kapoor has been called by ED and asked to appear before the officials on October 6, 2023. The ‘Brahmastra’ actor will be quizzed about his connection with the Mahadev Online betting case. For the unversed, the Mahadev Book app is currently being investigated by the Police from different parts of the nation and by the ED. The report in the news portal reads, “As per the digital evidence gathered by the Enforcement Directorate, Rs 112 crore was delivered via hawala to an event management company, while payment for hotel bookings, costing Rs 42 crore, was made in cash.”

However, it looks like, Ranbir Kapoor isn’t the only actor to have found himself mired in legal trouble. Other celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Sunny Leone, Neha Kakkar, Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Ali Asgar, Vishal Dadlani, Elli AvrRam, Bharti Singh, Bhagyashree, Kriti Kharbanda, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Krushna Abhishek and Sukhwinder Singh are also likely to be summoned by the ED, reports the portal.

All these names emerged after were attendees, amongst others at the wedding of Mahadev Book App promoter Sourabh Chandrakar in the UAE.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for such developing stories!

