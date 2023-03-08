Recently, the makers of Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar hosted a special screening for the leading cast, their families and close industry friends. Right from Ranbir Kapoor to Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, we saw who’s who of the entertainment industry made their special presence felt. Amongst the other celebs, Nushrratt Bharuccha was also seen making a fashion splash at the film’s premiere. However, the actress was trolled for allegedly looking ‘drunk.’

Starring RK and Shraddha, the film is helmed by Luv Ranjan and has hit the screens today i.e., March 8. The film has been in the making for a couple of years now, and fans have been waiting with bated breath for its release since they began to tease with the trailer and posters.

For the Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar screening, Nushrratt Bharuccha opted for an all-black ensemble. The actress wore a black dress with thigh-high slits on both legs and a plunging neckline. With minimal accessories, she looked pretty as she paired her look with minimal make-up. Before arriving for the screening, Nushrratt was seen making her way to the venue in her black Thar.

Soon after the video surfaced on the web, Nushrratt Bharuccha got trolled for her crazy antics outside the venue. While a few thought she was ‘drunk’ while others called her.Nashedi’. Commenting on the video, a user wrote, “Itna overacting kyu karna yar…” while another said, “Daaru peeke aayi thi kya ye” Watch the video shared by Insta Page Filmy Gyaan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F I L M Y G Y A N (@filmygyan)

A third user wrote, “Bhang zyada kha liya lgta hai.”

A fourth user said, “Mental stress can make you like this.”

The fifth user said, “Kitni Kitni Overacting karni padti hai attention paane ke liye”

A few even compared her to Internet sensation Uorfi Javed and called her ‘Uorfi lite.”

On the work front, Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen in Akshay Kumar-led Selfiee and before that in Ram Setu. She now has Chhorii 2 in the pipeline.

