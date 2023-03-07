Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have been teasing their fans with interesting updates on their most-anticipated film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Ever since the film was announced, fans have been waiting with bated breath for its release. While they’ll have to wait a little longer, the film has now already been labelled as the costliest film in the history of Indian cinema, so much so that it has already surpassed Pathaan’s budget. Yes, you heard that right!

Currently, Akki is facing a hard time on the work front as he’s yet to deliver a hit film since last year. While all the eyes were on his latest release Selfiee, it too has turned out to be a box office dud.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar has a number of fan clubs to his credit. Recently, we came across a tweet made by one such fan account that made an interesting revelation about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s overall budget. If the tweet is anything to go by, Akki and Tiger Shroff-led BMCM is made with a budget of 300 crore making it the biggest action thriller of Bollywood. Yes, you heard that right!

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s overall budget is reportedly, 50 crore higher than Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film was made with a spent of 250 crore.

The Tweet by username Asutoshdash07, read, “#BadeMiyanChoteMiyan. #AkshayKumar, #TigerShroff will be going to be the costliest action thrillers of next year with an overall budget upside of Rs 300 crores. Ali Abbas Zafar and his creative team are planning to mount this as one of the biggest action thrillers of Bollywood. #BMCM.”

Earlier reports were abuzz, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan made in the range of Rs 35 to 60 crore, excluding Akshay Kumar’s fees.

For more such updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Vidya Balan Stripped Down For A Bold Calendar Photoshoot While Covering Her Modesty With A Newspaper, Making All Of Our Wild Fantasies Come Alive!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News