Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are one of the most loved and adored couples in Bollywood. Not only on the screen, but SRK has proved to be the king of romance in real life as well. The actor has repeatedly spoken about his love and affection for Gauri Khan while calling her the pillar of his strength and the reason behind his successful career. As we all celebrate the festival of colours, Holi, we recently came across a throwback of the SRK and Gauri from a Holi Bash.

While scrolling to Reddit, we came across a throwback video of SRK and Gauri dancing like no one’s watching and oh boy, the couple looks dreamy and send major couple goals.

In the throwback video, which is once again doing the rounds of social media, is from Subhash Ghai’s Holi bash, where Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan look head-over-heels in love with each other. The clip opens with SRK enjoying Holi with friends, and soon he’s seen dancing his heart out with Gauri on the dhol beats. What is more heartwarming is the cute hug they share after their romantic dance.

Soon after the video surfaced on Reddit, a user wrote, “If I want a love, I want a love like this. No wonder he is the world’s biggest superstar and lover. Look at that chemistry. That is Palang tod!” While another said, “They would’ve been the Internet IT couple if social media existed back then lol on a serious note they looked so in love.. so sweet” You can’t afford to miss the video.

“Man! This is giving such 90’s vibes with the big ass Video Camera in the background and everyone just chilling and actually enjoying Holi without popping up their cellphones to take perfect aesthetic pictures,” wrote a third user.

On the work front, after the box office success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan now has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu and Atlee’s Jawan with Nayanthara in the pipeline.

Coming back to the video, didn’t Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s romantic dance give you butterflies in the stomach? Do let us know.

Team Koimoi sends its heartiest Holi wishes to its readers. Happy Holi!

