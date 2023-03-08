From the past, sometimes, Bollywood actor Govinda is making headlines for his family feud with his nephew and comedian Krushna Abhishek. We have repeatedly seen Govinda and Krushna opening up about their problems and forgiving each other. Earlier on Maniesh Paul’s podcast, the comedian was seen apologizing to the actor and his ‘Chi Chi Mama’.

Now in a recent interview, Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have once again spoken about the family tension. Scroll down to know what they have said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a recent interview, when Govinda and his wife were asked about the same, Sunita told Bollywood Bubble, “Please don’t ask about them. Because whatever they spoke on your show was not the truth, that’s why I am getting irritated. He will never say anything to them. Now I repent that why did I take care of them… Why did they lie that Govinda gave us just ₹2000. He (Govinda) did not help us, so when they say so it’s fine with you (Sunita asked Govinda). That’s not right. He went to Maniesh Paul’s show too. When they don’t care about talking in media and all, then I don’t know why you (Govinda) are so much bothered.”

“Ghar pariwar ki baatein media ke through discuss nahi ho toh woh zyada acha hota hai. At that time my mother used to decide about everyone. I don’t know what they have been told as they were small. So what stories were put forward to them. It so happens that when you are taking a lot of care of people others take credit for it. But the one who is doing everything feels I am doing good to others. Their father was a very nice person and their mother was my favourite sister so I do not get into any arguments with them. If you are not praising me than I thank you so much. The truth will be out one day,” said Govinda.

For the unversed, on the Maniesh Paul show, Govinda had accepted Krushna Abhishke’s public apology and had told him, “You are always forgiven.”

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan X Dhoom 4: Did Pathaan Director Siddharth Anand Just Drop The Biggest Bomb? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral Twitter Post

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News