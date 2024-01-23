After the mega success of Gangubai Kathiawadi and the upcoming series ‘Heeramandi,’ Sanjay Leela Bhansali is now gearing up for yet another multi-starrer, Pan India Film. Recently, a media report revealed that the ace filmmaker is all set to bring actors like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor for his Pan India film.

A source revealed to India Today, “The next film of Sanjay Leela Bhansali is going to be a Pan India film. It could be a massive multi-starrer pan-India film. There has been much news floating in and around the film. However, nothing has been revealed yet, but any star from India can be roped.” Now, netizens are reacting to the same.

Soon after the news of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s multi-starrer went viral, netizens from across the globe have been reacting to the same. While some are approving of it, others are giving a big thumb down while comparing it to Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Kalank starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha.

A user shared the news post on Reddit, and a user wrote, “There is a competition between ark and jahnvi to give least expression in movie.” While another said, “RK-SLB.. not happening.”

A third one wrote, “This looks more like the cast for a Karan Johar movie than an SLB movie.”

A Fourth one commented, “My first thought was Kalank again?”

“Aditya aur shraddha bhi kya karenge. I hate to say this but I find janhvi more bearable than her in movies. I hate shraddha‘s dialogue delivery,” “Sounds like Kalank, one more Kalank to Bollywood,” “ARK was in guzaarish..he’s a mid actor..maybe some side role again,” “SLB’s PR suddenly woke up or what, what’s with all these posts,” read other few comments.

Speaking about Kalank, Karan Johar’s multi-starrer was a big box office disaster. While it failed it to leave critics impressed, its music was a chartbuster. Right from Ghar More Pardesiya to Kalank’s title track and First Class, its songs continue to top the charts.

Well, coming back, not many details about Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming multi-starrer Pan India film are out yet. But if these rumors turn out to be true, then it is gonna be the most-anticipated film of all time.

