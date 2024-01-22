India is celebrating as PM Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya today. Many renowned celebrities from Bollywood have been invited. Kangana Ranaut, Rohit Shetty, and Madhuri Dixit have reached the venue. But netizens cannot get over viral pictures of Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor alongside his ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif and her husband Vicky Kaushal. Scroll below for all the details!

The ‘pran-pratishtha’ ceremony began at 12:20 PM and is expected to conclude around 1 PM. The event will witness the presence of as many as 7,000 VIPs, including actors, sportspersons, politicians, and industrialists. While Bollywood frenemies Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif as well as Ranbir Kapoor will all be under one roof, a video witnessing the exes has surfaced online and created a meme fest.

Ralia & VicKat spotted together in Ayodhya

A clip shared by photographer Viral Bhayani witnesses Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor traveling in the same e-rickshaw. While the Brahmastra couple sat on one side of the commute, VicKat could be seen sitting on the other.

The comment section is bombarded with bizarre reactions. A user wrote, “Man feel sad for Alia and Vicky here when they know that their partners lived with each other for years”

Another commented, “Hajaahahahahaha exes in same hahahahhaha”

“Ajib baat he charo ek saath omg,” wrote a user.

A viewer reacted, “Bada hi parivarik maahaul hai”

A troll joked, “Katrina ranbir ko saathme bithate toh maza aata”

“Yeh kya tha 😂😂…samne EX piche wife,” read a comment.

Take a look at the viral video below:

Celebrities at Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony

Alia Bhatt looked radiant at the Ram Mandir inauguration. She opted for a turquoise saree and paired it up with a matching shawl. On the other hand, Husband Ranbir Kapoor opted for a white dhoti kurta and completed his look with a matching shawl.

Katrina Kaif oozed utmost grace in a golden saree. Vicky Kaushal coordinated with her in an ethnic attire.

Other celebrities at Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony are Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, and his wife. Surekha Konidela, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Nigam, and Rajinikanth, among others.

