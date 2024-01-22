Celebrations are going in full swing across the nation as today marks a remarkable day in the modern era of India. Yes, it’s Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya or the inauguration ceremony of the temple today, and the eyes of the entire nation are set on it. In several Indian states, there’s a public holiday today, and even arrangements are made to watch the live ceremony on the big screen. Let’s find out how the response is at the box office!

For those who don’t know, PVR and INOX have devised an innovative idea about showcasing the live screening of Ram Mandir’s inauguration ceremony in Ayodhya (Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha). This live screening is conducted across PVR and INOX properties in selected locations in the country and as expected, the response was phenomenal.

Across the selected cities of India, this live screening of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya has received a tremendous response. The prices were kept lower than the standard rates, thus attracting major crowds.

Take a look at the response in the major Indian cities:

Mumbai:

In Mumbai, 40 shows were listed on the online ticketing platforms. Out of this, 19 were seen in the filling fast mode, while 11 were sold out before the screening started at 11 am.

Delhi-NCR:

In the Delhi-NCR region, too, the event enjoyed a solid response from the masses. Before the screening started, 26 shows out of a total of 43 shows were almost full. 10 shows were sold out.

Ahmedabad:

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya also enjoyed a bumper response in Ahmedabad. Out of 8 shows, 7 were seen to be almost full before the live screening started.

Pune:

In Pune, a total of 11 shows were listed online. Out of it, 1 was sold out, and 5 were in filling fast mode.

Chandigarh:

In Chandigarh, out of 6 shows, 1 was sold out.

In other major cities like Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Chennai, shows were not listed online, so data was unavailable.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates! Also, check out the box office verdict page of 2024.

Must Read: Fighter Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (3 Days To Go): Hrithik Roshan’s Magnum Opus Is All Set To Hit 3 Crore Milestone But Needs To Amp Up The Game Now!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News