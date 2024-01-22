We’re just 3 days away from the grand release of Fighter. Expectations are very high as it’s the first major Bollywood release of 2024. The film did show a sign of a solid start after the advance booking officially commenced on Saturday. So far, the pace is good, but now, the biggie needs to amp up the game to amass a bumper box office collection on day 1. Keep reading to know more!

Fighter slows down after the initial superb start?

On Saturday, the Hrithik Roshan starrer showed a tremendous response, and within a few hours, the mark of 1 crore gross was reached. The momentum continued till Sunday morning, and tickets worth 2 crores gross were sold in no time. However, throughout the entire Sunday, the ticket-selling rate wasn’t up to an expected mark as the distance of even 1 crore wasn’t covered.

Fighter’s current status in the advance booking

As per yesterday’s morning update, Fighter had sold tickets worth 2 crores gross, and at the time this story was being written, it had sold tickets worth 2.92 crores gross at the Indian box office for day 1 (excluding blocked seats). In isolation, this number looks good, but from hereon, the film needs to pick up the real pace and achieve at least 2 crores on a daily basis.

So far, Fighter has sold over 87,000 tickets for the opening day, and the business is majorly driven by the 3D version, followed by the 2D and IMAX 3D versions.

Fighter should aim to hit the 15 crore mark at least before the first show starts on Thursday. It’s a difficult task for sure, but not impossible. Let’s see how far it goes!

More about the film

Scheduled to release on 25th January, Fighter is directed by Siddharth Anand. Apart from Hrithik Roshan, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Ashutosh Rana, and Rishabh Sawhney in key roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: HanuMan VS Guntur Kaaram Box Office Day 10 (Worldwide): Teja Sajja’s Film Defeats Mahesh Babu Starrer & Is All Set To Enter The 200 Crore Club Today!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News