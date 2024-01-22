The entire country is in a festive mood today to celebrate the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. While the Pran Pratishtha event will witness dignitaries from all walks of life, celebs from the Hindi film industry have started to jet off to Ayodhya for the big event.

Social media is buzzing with pictures and updates of the pre-events leading to the inauguration. Ambanis have decked up their mansion, Antilia, to celebrate the event, and their residence is gleaming with Jai Shri Ram lights.

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut was seen jetting off to Ayodhya, and while interacting with the media, she shared her happiness and talked about how her good deeds from her past life must have given her such a great opportunity to witness history being written.

Meanwhile, on January 22, celebs were spotted at Mumbai’s private airport decked up in traditional attires for the Ram Mandir Inauguration.

Moorti Pujan Done

Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally performed the Pooja, and the entire nation watched him perform the Pran Pratishthta with folded hands. Malini Awasthi’s voice graced the holy moment with Ram shlokas and chants. People have been sharing videos of the same on X (formerly Twitter).

Feel the divine power within during pran pratistha. Jai shree ram. Keep blessings our nation bring Ram Rajya 🙏🙏🙏 #RamMandirPranPrathistha#NarendraModi #pranPratistha pic.twitter.com/EsFw70KvLp — i’m sumit (@thesumitsh003) January 22, 2024

Rajpal Yadav’s Elated Video

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor’s elated video is going viral on the internet. Ram Lalla’s Raghav Roop has been incorporated at the Ram Mandir after Pran Patishtha Pooja.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Kangana Ranaut’s loud roar

Kangana cheered the loudest after the Pran Pratishtha was done and Ram Lalla’s Raghav Roop was witnessed by everyone. After the darshan, the Manikarnika actress kept chanting Jai Shri Ram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Bollywood Celebs Gather In Ayodhya

Bollywood celebs Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Rohit Shetty, Rajkumar Hirani, Subhash Ghai and others posed for happy candid pictures after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Rohit Shetty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

RK is supposed to play Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, and the actor was spotted with Alia Bhatt, who played a character called Sita in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The couple looked splendid, with the Animal actor donning a crisp white dhoti. Rohit Shetty was also seen along with them.

Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

The Sam Bahadur actor chose an off-white Kurta-Churidar for the event, with Katrina decked up in a green Kanjivaram saree.

Madhuri Dixit

The Dhak Dhak girl was seen jetting off to Ayodhya in a yellow embellished saree along with her husband, Shri Ram Nene.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Pawan Kalyan

The Bheemla Nayak actor is on his way to Ayodhya to witness Lord Rama’s Pran Pratishtha. He posted a video with a caption in Sanskrit – “Dharmo Rakshati Rakshitah!” He wrote, “Lord Rama is the ‘Hero of our Bharat Civilisation’. And it took five centuries of struggle to bring back Lord Rama into ‘Ayodhya.'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pawan Kalyan (@pawankalyan)

Amitabh Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan

Mahanayak of this century, Mr Bachchan was spotted at the airport leaving in a white Kurta Pajama and shawl along with the invitation in his hand. He was accompanied by son Abhishek Bachchan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Ayushmann Khurrana

While the actor has been away from the media glare for a long, he was seen leaving for Ayodhya at Mumbai’s airport donning traditional attire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Here is a picture of all the Bollywood celebs after they landed in Ayodhya.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut shared a set of pictures all decked up for Lord Rama’s Pran Pratishtha. She captioned the pictures as, “Yehi janmbhumi hai param pujya Shri Ram ki… Jai Shri Ram.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Sonu Nigam’s Voice On The Auspicious Occasion

Sonu Nigam was seen singing couplets from Ramchartimanas, and the whole aura reeked of purity and piousness. The video was shared by paparazzi Viral Bhayani.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Rajinikanth & Ram Charan Arrive

Rajini Anna, Actor Ram Charan, and Chiranjeevi have arrived in Ayodhya to grace the occasion and seek the blessings of Lord Rama. Videos of the South Indian actors in Ayodhya were shared by Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Earlier, videos of Jackie Shroff cleaning the stairs of the Ram Mandir went viral. The actor was seen taking a plant with him to Ayodhya. Another viral video on social media is going viral with a jet full of celebs in a festive mood ready to take off. The video was shared by Madhur Bhandarkar on his Instagram stories.

