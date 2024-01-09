Television’s one of the most-loved mythological shows ‘Ramayan’ continues to stay in our hearts. The classic TV show, which features Arun Govil as ‘Lord Ram,’ Sunil Lahri as ‘Lakshman,’ Dipika Chikhlia as Sita, Dara Singh as ‘Hanuman,’ and Arvind Trivedi as ‘Raavan, gained massive popularity across the nation, so much so that it enjoyed a re-run on National TV during COVID-19 Lockdown. Later, during the Adipurush controversy, the show was once again aired on TV in July last year.

But do you know who was the highest-paid actor in the entire Ramayan star cast? Well, many have guessed it right: it is the lead actor Arun Govil, who was followed by Dara Singh and Arvind Trivedi. But let us tell you, there was a minimal difference between the trios’ paycheques. Here’s how much they were paid for their appearance in the mythological show.

According to a report in Times Now News, Ramanand Sagar, who has initially rejected Arun Govil for Lord Ram’s role in Ramayan, paid him the highest fees than other cast members. Reportedly, he took home a pay cheque of Rs 40 lakh for his appearance in the entire show. Dipika Chikhlia, who portrayed Sita, was paid Rs 20 Lakh – 50% of the lead actor’s fees. Lakshman, played by Sunil Lahri’s remuneration was Rs 25 lakh.

On the other hand, veteran actors like Dara Singh, who portrayed Hanuman, and Arvind Trivedi, who stepped into Raavan’s shoes, were allegedly paid Rs 35 Lakh and Rs 30 Lakh, respectively.

A couple of days back, we reported that Arun Govil was rejected for Lord Ram’s role in Ramayan by Ramanand Sagar. He had earlier said, “I was doing a lot of commercial films. My friends and family said don’t do it is not good for you. He (Ramanand Sagar) took my audition and in the audition, he rejected me. His sons Prem Sagar, Moti Sagar, and Anand Sagar asked me to play the character of Bharat and Lakshman, but I said that ‘I want to play the role of Lord Ram and if I am not suitable for it then it’s fine’, later they selected someone else for the role.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on the Ramayan star cast fees? Do let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Ram Mandir Inauguration: Ramayan’s ‘Sita’ Dipika Chikhlia Makes An Appeal To PM Narendra Modi, “Ram Ji Ko Akela Mat Rakhiyega…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News