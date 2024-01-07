The whole nation is currently waiting for the consecration of Lord Ram’s idol at Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, after a long wait. When we talk about Lord Ram or Ramayan, how can we not mention the character of the much-loved mythological show that changed everyone’s outlook? Helmed by Ramanand Sagar, the iconic show is often remembered by many. Featuring Arjun Govil as Lord Ram, Dipika Chikhlia as Sita, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, Arvid Trivedi as Raavan, Dara Singh as Hanuman and others, Ramayan received massive popularity nationwide.

But did you know Govil wasn’t the first choice to play Lord Ram in the TV show? Well, many didn’t! In today’s throwback story, we will tell you about the time when he revealed getting rejected for the role in question. Scroll down to know about an unheard story.

Last year, in an interview, Arun Govil spilled the beans on auditioning for the role of Lord Ram and getting rejected by Ramanand Sagar. He was eventually selected for the role, but it left a deep impact on his mind. Speaking to ANI the actor revealed, “From 1977, I started acting with Rajshri Pictures and with Sagar Saheb, I also worked in Anand Sagar’s directorial Baadal, and I did Vikram Aur Betaal and only then I came to know that Sagar Saheb is making Ramayan, so I approached him, I wanted to play the character of Lord Ram.”

“However, working in mythology is not a very standard thing at that time, and I was doing a lot of commercial films. My friends and family said don’t do it is not good for you,” adding, “He (Ramanand Sagar) took my audition and in the audition he rejected me. His sons Prem Sagar, Moti Sagar, and Anand Sagar asked me to play the character of Bharat and Lakshman, but I said that ‘I want to play the role of Lord Ram and if I am not suitable for it then it’s fine’, later they selected someone else for the role.”

Well, we are we are sure that his fans are delighted to know that it happened! Since Arun Govil‘s portrayal of Lord Ram, the actor has received massive recognition. His impact of Lord Ram is such that he often witnesses fans folding their hands and touching his feet whenever they meet him.

For more such interesting throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Rubina Dilaik Clarifies Her ‘Ramayana Mein Bursting Crackers Was Never Mentioned’ Comment After Getting Threats & Anti-Hindu Tags: “Mann Mein Itni Nafrat Hai…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News