Ever since Om Raut’s Adipurush hit the theatres on June 16, fans have been hailing TV show Ramayana by Ramanad Sagar. A while back, we brought you netizens demand who have requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring back the TV show for ‘National detoxification’ after watching the film. Led by Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, the film is receiving mixed to positive reviews from audience and critics. Being disappointed by the same, the legendary filmmaker’s son Prem Sagar has reacted to the film.

In a recent interview, Prem slammed the director and said the makers have tampered with the facts. He went on to add that his father too read many books before making Ramayana but made very minimal changes without tampering with the facts. Scroll down to know what more he said.

Speaking to Live Hindustan, Prem Sagar said, “Om Raut ne Adipurush k zariye Marvel banane ki koshish ki hai. Papaji (Ramanand Sagar) ne bhi Ramayan banate waqt rachnatmak azaadi ka istamaal kiya tha. Lekin unhone Prabhu Shri Ram ko samjha tha. Unhone kayi saare grantho ko padhne ke baad chhote mote badlav kiye the. Lekin kabhi bhi tattho ke saath chedchaad karne ki koshish nahi ki thi. (Om Raut has tried to create Marvel via Adipurush. Dad too had used creative freedom while making Ramayan. But he understood Lord Ram. He made small changes after reading many books. But he never tried to tamper with the facts).”

He added further, “Agar aapne aaj ki Ramayan banayi hai toh usey Breach Candy mein dikhayye, Colaba mein dikhayye. Worldwide mat dikhayye. Logo ki bhawnawo ko aahat math kijiye. Krittivasi, Eknath sameth kayi logo nein Ramayan likhi. Lekin kisine bhi content nahi badla tha. Sirf colour ya bhasha badli thi. Yaha toh pure tatthya hi badle huye hai. (If you have made today’s Ramayan, then show it in Breach Candy, Colaba. Don’t release it worldwide. Don’t hurt people’s sentiments. Many people wrote Ramayan including Krittivasi, Eknath. But no one changed the content. They only changed colour and language. But here entire fact has been changed).”

While Adipurush has received a massive response from fans, it has made an earth-shattering record on its opening day. The Hindi version of the film collected Rs 37.25 crore on Day 1.

