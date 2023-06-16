Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are two of the biggest superstars in Bollywood. They have both achieved immense success and have a massive fan following, leading to frequent comparisons and discussions about their respective careers and stardom. The two have also collaborated on multiple films, including Pathaan.

Often called the “Bhai” of Bollywood, the superstar made a cameo appearance in Siddharth Anand’s directorial spy action thriller as Avinash Singh “Tiger” Rathore. His cameo was one of the highlights of the film. However, now the superstar is being called Pathaan ka Pathaan. Scroll down to know more.

As YRF production’s Tiger 3 is all set to release this Diwali, a network shared a trailer of Tiger Zinda Hai teasing the audience about the television retelecast. The teaser was shared on Twitter with a voiceover, “Pathaan sirf patakhe kharid Sakta h lekin asli aatishbazi sirf Tiger hi kar sakta h, dekhiye Pathano ke Pathaan Salman Khan ko iss Sunday.”

Take a look at the teaser below:

Soon after the trailer was shared online, Salman Khan fans began to hail him for how the superstar once again is saving Television after reviving the box office with his cameo appearance in Pathaan. Here are some of the netizen reactions:

Sony Max promo "Pathaan sirf patakhe kharid Sakta h lekin asli aatishbazi sirf Tiger hi kar sakta h, dekhiye Pathano ke Pathaan #SalmanKhan ko iss sunday" #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/A97c9D97NF — SANDIP (@salmaniac77) June 16, 2023

Max khel gaya ussi din , ek gha tiger and tiger zinda ha dikha raha h kyuki unko pta ha ki #Tiger apy universe ka b@@p h🔥🔥 — Nk07 (@INikhil78) June 16, 2023

"Asali Aatish baazi to sirf Tiger hi Kar Sakta hai💥🔥, Pathano ke Pathaan, Sabke bhaiJaan Megastar #SalmanKhan" 🔥 #Tiger3.pic.twitter.com/VlF0ChALHK — MASS (@Freak4Salman) June 16, 2023

Theater k baad Tv pe bhi Tiger ke bharose hai Pathaan#SalmanKhan𓃵 https://t.co/KF8pFyem2Z pic.twitter.com/tNT6jDQ6A4 — SANDIP (@salmaniac77) June 16, 2023

Their on-screen rivalry, fueled by their respective fan bases, has often sparked debates about who is the bigger star. However, it is worth noting that Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have also shared a warm friendship off-screen and have publicly expressed their admiration and respect for each other’s work.

In the meanwhile, Salman Khan has been engrossed in Tiger 3 filming. Despite the project’s strict secrecy, a video of the actor performing daring acts on rooftops has just gone viral. Tiger 3 marks Salman’s third appearance in the espionage role. According to rumours, Emraan Hashmi would play the villain, and Salman will reunite with Katrina Kaif in the film.

