Adipurush Best Memes: From Burning 600 Crores Of Producers To Roasting Prabhas' Jesus-Like Look & Saif Ali Khan's Ravana From TikTok, Netizens Had A Field Day!

Om Raut’s highly anticipated film Adipurush starring South superstar Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh, has finally been released in theatres after a long wait. Many expectations were associated with the film since it was announced in 2019.

The makers claimed the film offers a modern interpretation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. When the first trailer was released last year in October received a lukewarm response, and the filmmakers took a step back to refine the visual effects. However, devoted fans of the superstar were enthusiastic about experiencing the film on the big screen.

As Adipurush has now been released in theatres, fans of Prabhas flocked to theatres across the country. It seems Om Raut’s directorial failed to live up to the great expectations set by the fans. Several netizens expressed their displeasure on Twitter through memes and critical discussion, notably in regard to the portrayal of mythological characters and the calibre of the VFX.

Many netizens criticised Prabhas’ appearance in the film as that of Jesus Christ instead of the expected portrayal of Lord Rama. Some even trolled Saif Ali Khan’s depiction of Ravana, with fans commenting that his portrayal resembles an Afghan invader rather than the iconic King Ravana.

Netizens have also complained about Indrajeet’s distinctive tattoos. The poor VFX quality garnered the worst criticism and was singled out as the main issue. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Modern hair-cuts, tattoos, cheap animations and cringe dialogues. Adipurush is an All India TikTok association meeting #AdipurushReview — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 16, 2023

Even Allu Arjun couldn't save Adipurush to be a disaster pic.twitter.com/Edu2bFZNLd — B🅰️rle-G (blue tick) (@Hero_Zumour) June 16, 2023

Indrajeet hai ya ..South Delhi ka Tattoo artist 😭 pic.twitter.com/eeNwpTKIRV — BekaarAaadmi🚶 (@BekaarAaadmi) June 16, 2023

Om raut booked one seat in every theatre for Hanuman ji and made him watch jesus instead of bhagwan ram 😭 #Adhipurush pic.twitter.com/tmc6UHKGoJ — Cheemrag (@itxcheemrag) June 16, 2023

Mom Can I have Jesus ??

No we have Jesus at home. Jesus at home 👇 pic.twitter.com/f1V6xwpQFL — Vaibhav Joshi (@joshiisenough) June 16, 2023

That's okay, but what is this 😭 pic.twitter.com/mpOOUubRCx — ಆದರ್ಶ Adarsh (@adarsh_938) June 16, 2023

No seriously what the actual hell, I would never want to imagine my lord Hanuman talk like this. Creative liberty theek hai but why are characters talking in tapori slangs.#BoycottAdipurush #Adhipurush #OmRaut #Adipursh #Ramayana #RamanandSagar #AdipurushTickets #आदिपुरुष pic.twitter.com/rOd3ej1lPL — Makarand Bodake (@volatile_nectar) June 16, 2023

Meanwhile, a delightful incident unfolded at a theatre, capturing the hearts of many as a video of the moment went viral. In the footage, a monkey was spotted peeking out from a wall, surprising and delighting the audience. The unexpected appearance of the monkey elicited joyful reactions from the spectators, who enthusiastically cheered and chanted ‘Jai Hanuman Ji’ as a tribute to the revered deity as they watched ‘Adipurush’.

