Varun Dhawan is one of the new generation actors who, even though comes from a Bollywood lineage, created his name in the industry with his own versatility, acting skills and hard work. He debuted with the Karan Johar film Student Of The Year along with Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt and expanded his genre by doing films like Badlapur, October, Sui Dhaaga, Bhediya and others.

Once Varun had appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show with Katrina Kaif and spilled beans about why he hated Kat in the initial days of their career. Keep scrolling and watch the video where he talked about the reason behind his ‘hate club’ against her.

When Karan Johar asked, “Why did you hate Katrina, Varun?” on his chat show, Koffee With Karan, Varun Dhawan replied, “I didn’t hate Katrina ever. It was just that when I met Katrina, we were pretty much the same age. And I would always wonder why I don’t get the same treatment like her. And I never did.” This had left Katrina Kaif laughing.

However, to this Karan Johar mentioned, “But you were probably not getting the same treatment because you were not dating Salman Khan.” And Varun Dhawan said, “Yeah, probably because of that. I think she got lots of attention from him.” At this point, Katrina Kaif interrupted him and asked, “From who?” and Varun replied, “From Bhai. I think you always got more attention from him.”

Then Karan asked, “Are you competing?” And Katrina can be heard saying, “So, this is all about Salman’s attention?” And Varun slyly answered, “At that age, it definitely was.” Katrina then added, “Oh goodness, I’ve got this all wrong. I thought they had a hate club for me because I didn’t give them attention. Oh, it was over Salman’s attention.”

Here’s the video as shared on Instagram:

And, well, that’s how the mystery was solved between Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif. Did you know about this? Let us know.

