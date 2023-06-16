The highly anticipated Adipurush is finally in the theatres, and the hype is pretty visible. While many of the first shows are Housefull, a theatre just got a visit by Lord Hanuman, as netizens claimed. A new video circulating on the internet, shows a monkey sitting near the roof of a theatre hall as he watches the Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer movie.

Starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, the movie has been a topic of discussion ever since its first trailer was released. Now that the movie has finally hit the theatres, many are having mixed reviews about the movie. While many called out the movie for its poor VFX and CGI, the audiences’ reactions seem like there is nothing that can stop it from being a superhit blockbuster.

As the movie is having its first day in the theatres, a new video has been circulating on the internet, where netizens claim that Lord Hanuman showed up to watch Adipursh. They are claiming a monkey, which is assumably an avatar of Lord Hanuman, is watching the movie by sitting on the roof of a movie theatre.

Taking to Twitter, one of the fan pages of Prabhas posted a video saying, “Hanuman ji watching Adipurush”. Watch the video below!

The video seems to be from a single-screen theatre. As the monkey shows up, the light is being flashed onto him, and the audiences scream in uproar. While reacting, one also sings, “Jay Shree Ram Jay Shree Ram, Raja Ram” in the theatre.

Earlier, It was announced that a single screen would be left blank for lord Hanuman as a gesture to pay tribute to the lord and also a marketing technique to promote the movie. However, now it seems like their marketing technique is finally successful.

Let us know what do you think about Adipurush and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

