The countdown for Prabhas led Adipurush has already started and everyone is waiting for this big film with their bated breath. With just a few days to go, we’re learning about some massive pre-release deals that are happening and now, the makers have come up with an exciting idea to pay respect to Lord Hanuman. Keep reading to know more!

The film, helmed by Om Raut, is scheduled to release on 16th June. As it is based on the Indian epic, Ramayana, the expectations are very high. It’s a subject with a universal appeal, so it is predicted to do well nationwide. In the latest development about the film, we learnt that the makers would leave one seat in each theatre empty for Lord Hanuman. Yes, you read that right!

Advertisement

Advertisement

The statement by the Adipurush team reads, “Lord Hanuman appears wherever the Ramayana is recited. It is our belief. Respecting this belief, every theatre screening Prabhas’ Rama-starrer Adipurush will reserve one seat for Lord Hanuman without selling it. Hear the history of paying respects to the greatest devotee of Rama. We started this great work in an unknown way. We all must see the Adipurusha built with great grandeur and grandeur in the presence of Lord Hanuman.”

That’s really a unique idea and it is expected to gain that extra momentum for Adipurush as such an act would be well received by the Indian audience.

Meanwhile, apart from Prabhas, Adipurush also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage in key roles. It’ll be releasing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Jaya Bachchan Had Accepted Karisma Kapoor As Her Daughter In Law With All Hearts, Had Once Publicly Welcomed Her As “Abhishek’s Gift To His Parents…” – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News