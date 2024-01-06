Tinsel Town’s one of the most adored and cute lovebirds – Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra – never miss a chance to send #CoupleGoals. Ever since they began dating, they have been sending their fans into a tizzy with their romantic yet adorable photos of them together. As they both enjoy a massive fan following, they never miss a chance to inform their fans what they are up to every day. For the past few days, Teja and KK are having a gala time together at their friends’ wedding functions.

After giving glimpses of their outfits in the Haldi and sangeet event, they have now shared some cute moments from the beach wedding. The photos have gone viral, and netizens are speculating something else altogether. Scroll down.

Taking to Instagram, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra shared a couple of too-cute-to-handle photos in collaboration. For the beach wedding, the lovebirds opted for looks complementing each other. For her friend’s D-day, Tejasswi looked ethereal as she opted for a pastel blue lehenga paired with a floral full-sleeves deep neck blouse. Opting for minimal make-up, the Naagin 6 actress accessorized her look with a pearl necklace while tying her hair in a sleek ponytail.

On the other hand, Karan Kundrra looked dapper in a blue velvet blazer, which he paired with black trousers and a red pocket square. In a few photos, the couple is seen hugging each other, while another sees KK lifting her lady love. Take a look:

Soon after the photos went viral, netizens expressed their desire to see Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash get married. Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Looks like its urs engagement. I hope mera sapna jaldi puri ho” while anther said, “Bhaut beautiful lag rhe ho dono thu thu thu najar na lge kisi ki most àdorable couple in the world #Tejran forever evil eyes off tejran love you.”

Earlier on the sangeet and haldi ceremony, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash complemented each other as they twinned in black and yellow, for the pre-wedding festivities. Take a look:

Coming back, what are your thoughts on these framed moments of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra from their friends’ wedding? Do let us know.

