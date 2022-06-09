Fans were ecstatic when they heard news of Tejasswi Prakash making her Bollywood debut. The actress has been enjoying a lot of limelight ever since she won Bigg Boss 15. She bagged Naagin 6 and only good things have been on her way ever since. Reports suggested she signed Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Scroll below to know what she has to say.

It was last week that reports suggested that Teja was offered the upcoming instalment of Ragini MMS by Ekta Kapoor. However, owing to the controversial genre, she rejected the project. She then auditioned for Dream Girl 2 which stars Ayushmann Khurrana in lead and as per the grapevine, she has been finalized as the leading lady.

Tejasswi Prakash has now reacted to rumours as she told Times Of India, “Well, I have been reading a few movie scripts, but I can’t talk about any of it yet. Right now, my goal is to do something really nice. I don’t want to settle for anything mediocre.”

Tejasswi Prakash added, “I think directors these days appreciate committed actors. And I am hardworking. I know I can deliver. It will reflect in my performance and the response I get from my fans. People love me, and I have been getting a crazy amount of love from my fans. If I put in hard work with that, my projects will do great, I am sure.”

Meanwhile, Tejasswi also spoke about how busy she has been ever since she got out of Bigg Boss 15 house. The actress also expressed that she was grateful to her boyfriend Karan Kundrra and her family for being so supportive.

Tejasswi Prakash credited Karan Kundrra for making her feel more confident and changing the way she now looks at scripts!

