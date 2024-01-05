Bigg Boss 17 makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep their viewers hooked to their TV sets as they often introduce shocking twists and turns. Earlier, we saw Isha Malviya sending Aishwarya Sharma home in a shocking elimination, and a few days later, Abhishek Kumar was seen getting hyper and attacking Samarth Jurel after their massive verbal brawl. For the unversed, Samarth and Isha received massive backlash for poking Abhishek and mocking his mental health. Instigated with their poking, Kumar was seen slapping Jurel in front of the other housemates.

Now, as a consequence, the new captain of the house, Ankita Lokhande, has reportedly thrown Kumar out of their controversial house. Since morning, reports of Abhishek’s exit from the house are making the rounds of the web and Ankita is receiving massive criticism for taking this shocking step. Now, his father has reacted to the same and has made an appeal to Salman Khan. Scroll down.

Recently, a clip of Abhishek Kumar’s father making an appeal surfaced on the web. In the viral video, he’s seen defending his son’s exit from the show and accusing Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel of poking his son way ‘too much.’ He is further seen making a hand-folded request to Salman Khan and saying, “Salman, you have a huge heart. You have helped so many people. Please forgive my son once. Please let him re-enter Bigg Boss house.”

Soon after the video went viral, netizens supported Abhishek Kumar and called his eviction unfair. A user commented, “Don’t worry uncle bacha strong hai apka trophy aari hai ghar main …” another said, “Bahut galat kiya ja raha hai abhishek ke sath inti buri traha se bully aur mental health ka mazak bana rakha hai .” Watch the video below shared by Instagram page Viral Bhayani:

Earlier reacting to Abhishek Kumar’s reaction to Samarth Jurel’s actions, many celebrities like Riteish Deshmukh, Kamya Punjabi, Ankit Gupta, ex-contestant Aishwarya Sharma, and others stood in solidarity with Kumar and slammed Isha and Samarth for poking the actor.

Well, it would be interesting to see if Salman Khan reprimands Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel for their wrongdoings with Abhishek. Let’s wait and watch in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

