Bigg Boss 17 is currently making headlines for its contestants and the controversial antics they’re doing inside the house. In the latest turn of events, makers decided to shoot its TRP ratings when they brought Ayesha Khan inside the house as a wild card contestant after she accused BB contestant and her alleged ex-boyfriend Munawar Faruqui of two-timing. During the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, after Salman Khan reprimanded Khan, something unusual happened inside the house when Ayesha fainted.

Recently, a video went viral for all the shocking reasons as it saw Ayesha suddenly falling on the floor as she fainted. She was rushed to the medical room, after which the host was also seen entering the house. However, netizens have now shared another clip from around the same time that sees other housemates panicking after she fell unconsciously on the ground.

Bigg Boss’ one of the biggest fan pages, recently dropped a video claiming that Ayesha Khan tried to self-harm. To support the big claim, the Twitter page penned a few points down that prove the same. The clip shared on the Twitter page also shows Isha Malviya, Anurag Dobhal, and Samarth Jurel panicking while Mannara Chopra is seen bashing the medical room’s door in fear.

The caption read, “#AyeshaKhan fainted many times in the house, This time it was not the case, #AnuragDobhal says “Pagal Hogyi ho kya?? Bro Whats Happening. Everyone was schoked because tried Self Harming.” A few points from another post suggest that why would Salman Khan enter the house if Ayesha fainted and everyone in the house panicking. Read it here!

Here are some points, why #AyeshaKhan didnot faint and there was something else. DID SHE SELF HARM?? And attempt something?? pic.twitter.com/4WkYdqBlp7 — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) December 31, 2023

#AyeshaKhan fainted many times in the house, This time it was not the case,#AnuragDobhal says "Pagal Hogyi ho kya?? Bro Whats Happening. Everyone was schoked because tried Self Harming pic.twitter.com/n3iFtIIk7F — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) December 31, 2023

On the other hand, Salman Khan is receiving massive backlash for siding with Munawar Faruqui and whitewashing his image. One wrote, “Aap bhale hi kitno ko ghuma lo, par as long as aap commit nahi karte chalta hai sab .. Seriously Salman, you are normalizing Munni’s behaviour of double triple timing women and somehow #AyeshaKhan is wrong for exposing this womanizer. @ColorsTV such a shame !”

While another said, “#SalmanKhan represents what is wrong with people’s mentality today!! According to #BiggBoss17, #MunawarFaruqui can play with 5-6 girls & he is not wrong!! But #AyeshaKhan exposing him is wrong!! NORMALISING VICTIM BLAMING & SILENCING A VICTIM??”

A third user wrote, “Way she was vibrating after that fake allegations, literally humanity has died in people around them !! Just to whitewash someone, they can justify multiple dating.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on these viral posts. Did Ayesha Khan really try to self-harm? Do let us know.

