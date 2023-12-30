Bigg Boss 17 has been witnessing some ‘masaledaar’ episodes, but unfortunately, it is because of Munawar Faruqui’s personal life. The social media personality was allegedly two-timing, and one of his girlfriends, Ayesha Khan, entered the reality show to expose him. Salman Khan has shared his opinion on the matter, and it did not go well. Scroll below for more details!

Munawar has suffered a huge dent in his reputation because of the revelations. It was expected that Ayesha would make his life miserable after entering the show, but that was far from the case. She seemed to be eventually sorting out their issues and getting close to the Indian comedian.

Salman Khan questions Ayesha Khan’s intentions behind Bigg Boss 17 entry

Salman Khan wasn’t happy with Ayesha Khan’s approach. In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 17, the host could be seen schooling her, “Maksat kya hai is show me aane kya? Apology aapko national TV pe chahiye the? Jhagde har ek ke bich me hote hai par aise national TV par ek show pe aake nahi hote hai, Munawar.”

Salman Khan then slammed Munawar Faruqui, “Stand up comedy me pata nai kya kya bol jaate ho yaar, yaha toh nahi bola jata hai yaar. Jis tarah aapka rishta dikh raha hai, narazgi wala rishta dikh hi nahi raha. Ye kya games chal rahe hai yaar?”

Ayesha Khan breaks down

In the latter half of the promo, Ayesha Khan could be seen breaking down and clarifying, “Maine iske (publicity) ke liye nahi kiya yaar.” She also slams Munawar Faruqui as he walks upto her, “Mujhe zindagi me apni shakal mat dikhana apni, aajke baad zindagi me apni shakal mat dikhana!”

And the WHITE WASHING has started!! How is #MunawarFaruqui two timing right & #AyeshaKhan exposing him on public forum wrong?? I’m Glad that she stated everything on #BiggBoss17 , atleast few will be careful of Emotional manipulation from now onwards!!pic.twitter.com/Vq4pyvlAOC — Nisha Rose🌹 (@JustAFierceSoul) December 29, 2023

Ayesha Khan exits Bigg Boss 17?

Now as per Bigg Boss 17 insider The Khabri, Ayesha had to be taken out of the house due to medical reasons. She reportedly fainted, after which she was rushed to the hospital.

THIS COULD BE END OF JOURNEY FOR #AyeshaKhan on #BiggBoss17 as she is taken out due to Medical reasons Lets wait for official announcement — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) December 29, 2023

Will this mark the exit of Ayesha Khan from Bigg Boss 17 house? Netizens seem to be happy with the rumors.

A user commented, “It will be so convenient. By giving Muna clean chit and removing ayesha without her side of story heard. Looks all planed, her entry and exit.”

Another wrote, “Kuch toh acha hua”

A Bigg Boss 17 viewer reacted, “Journey my foot, apni ghatea personality dkhny ai ti ,dkha d ab wps jna e tha”

“New year mein good news wow finally she is out,” read another comment.

Munawar Faruqui’s love triangle

The latest update informs that Ayesha Khan is recovering and is back inside the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Meanwhile, the other woman involved in the alleged love triangle, Nazila Sitaishi, has cut all ties with Munawar Faruqui. She announced their split on her Instagram Live.

