Bigg Boss 17 has been making headlines owing to all the controversies created by its contestants. From Isha Malviya’s love triangle to Khanzaadi’s fights with housemates, the show has ruled the TRP charts since day 1. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience hooked to their TV sets as they never leave a chance to introduce intriguing twists and turns every now and then. Now, to leave the audience shaken once again, they are all set to bring yet another ex of its contestants, and he’s none other than, Munawar Faruqui.

A couple of days back, Ayesha Khan grabbed the limelight with her shocking accusations against Munawar. A short clip from Ayesha’s interview surfaced on the web, and it showed her opening up about the time she met the stand-up comedian. Now, she’s all set to enter the house as a wild card contestant.

A while back, the official social media of the channel released a new promo of Bigg Boss 17, and it sees them introducing Ayesha Khan as a new wild card entrant. The clip opens with Ms. Khan calling out Munawar Faruqui and saying, “You all know me as Ayesha Khan. There is a contestant in the show, Munawar Faruqui. I have a history with him. I just want you all to know that what he is showing is nothing like that. I don’t know, on the show, he is saying that he is committed, but before entering the show, he had told me, ‘I love you, I want to get married to you.’”

Further leveling serious allegations and demanding an apology, Ayesha adds, “This has been his way of approaching every girl. I want an apology from him, that is one of the main reasons why I am going to the show.” Watch the video below:

However, Munawar Faruqui’s fans seem disappointed. Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Kuch bhi karlo Munawwar ko hila bhi nahi paogi aap,” while another said, “Pehle log maafi lene court jaate thy aur ab bigg boss.”

A third one wrote, “Khud kaise videos banati hai aur Munavar ka naam kharab karti ho, bas ab ho gai famous … 46 number is famous now.” A fourth one commented, “Munawar ki current gf or uski ex wife ko bhi le aao…. but jeetega fir bhi apna Munna.”

For the unversed, Ayesha also alleged that he was in a relationship with Nazila Sitaishi, and now they’re good friends with each other.

Well, we already can’t wait for this episode to air, can you?

