Bigg Bos 17 Weekend Ka Vaar has grabbed a lot of eyeballs, and the reasons have been varied. Arun Mashetty passed a derogatory remark against the couples inside the house. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s mothers made special appearances. Last but not the least, Salman Khan introduced Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, as the latest wild card entry. And netizens are in disbelief over his remarks on Cricket World Cup 2023. Scroll below for all the details!

During the last Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan entered the house and informed participants about India’s outstanding performance in the Cricket World Cup 2023. The episode was shot ahead of the finals, and the Bigg Boss 17 host even played a fun cricket task with the housemates. Cricket fans inside the house were eager to know whether Rohit Sharma and his team lifted the winning trophy.

In a new Bigg Boss 17 promo, Abhishek Kumar was seen asking Orry whether India won the Cricket World Cup 2023. To this, Orhan Awatramani looked confused as he responded, “World Cup next year hai na?”

Netizens were in disbelief as they reacted to the viral video shared by The Khabri.

A user commented, “entertainer nhi cringe h”

Another wrote, “solid character (laughing)”

“This guy is so funny,” read a comment.

A Bigg Boss 17 viewer reacted, “Faltu ka time waste hai”

Another commented, “Idiot lag raha”

Take a look at the Bigg Boss 17 promo below:

For those who are unaware, Orhan Awatramani is currently a social media sensation. He’s best friends with Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Nysa Devgn, among others.

Orry has been making a lot of noise as netizens have been wondering what he does for a living. Even Salman Khan said he was unaware and asked him about his profession on Bigg Boss 17 stage. To this, the social media personality responded, “Bohot kaam karta hai. Sooraj ke sath uthta hai, chaand ke sath sota hai. (I do a lot of work. I wake up with the sun and sleep with the moon.)

Salman Khan and the audience were left in splits when Orry declared that he is ‘anda’ while he actually meant ‘andha’ (blind).

Bigg Boss 17 viewers will be provided a lot of entertainment as housemates will be seen partying with Orhan Awatramani during a special task.

