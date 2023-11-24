It is time for another episode of Bigg Boss 17‘s Weekend Ka Vaar, and it seems like Salman Khan is ready for another paradafaash session with the contestants of the reality show. If reports are to be believed, then the superstar host is ready to school and thrash Ankita Lokhande’s husband Vicky Jain.

Reports also suggest that Vicky and Ankita’s mothers will make an appearance on the show, and rumors suggested they even engaged in heated arguments on National TV as the Khan superstar tried dissecting the couple’s relationship, followed by another drama.

Earlier this week, Vicky Jain created quite a stir when he was seen holding another contestant, Sana Khan’s hands while they discussed the show and had a heart-to-heart conversation. However, their PDA was too much to handle, and netizens obviously questioned their intentions.

It is clear that Ankita is not aware of this development since Salman Khan will inform her about it. Netizens reacted to this major drama, and the news about both mothers sharing views on their children has intrigued them.

A user commented, “Ye sab fixed rehta hai kya ? I mean, scripted? Ki aisa bolna hai fight karna hai ? Kyuki itne age ke baad itni maturity to hogi na ki national tv pe kya bolna hai.” Another comment read, “Pati Patni Mummy Papa Aur Woh!” A third comment read, “Ewwww…..bb stooping to such a level.”

Some users even commented that this move of bringing parents of adults is such a new low. A comment read, “What is this new sh*tty tactic of having a PTM for reality show drama?? Last season, they did this for Sumbul Shalin Tina, and it looked so so so fu*king stupid; Chalo Sumbul was 19, but these are 40 y/o adults, now you can bet isha ki mom bhi aese hi aaengi!” One more user opined, “I don’t want this to happen on National TV, but I also don’t want this marriage to last.”

Some users even supported Ankita Lokhande, and a comment echoed the same, “It’s better for Ankita to get out of when she can have support.” Another user pointed out, “tf they will make Arhan out of Vicky.” One more comment read, “BB really wants to break this marriage.”

Some called out Ankita’s intentions and wrote, “Gold digger relationship, won’t last long.” One more user wrote, “Bb on their way to ruin another couple’s life.”

But there was a section who was interested in witnessing this drama. A comment read, “If this is because of the handholding clip, then Ankita’s mother being upset is justified. My mom would react in a similar manner. Vicky should know better. Parents should not get involved in their children’s married life at all, but if it’s public on national tv, then I can understand why the argument happened.”

You can check out Vicky Jain and Sana Raees Khan’s viral clip here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

