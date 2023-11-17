Ankita Lokhande and her husband, Vicky Jain’s Bigg Boss 17’s journey has been one rocky ride so far. The couple, who often won fans’ hearts with their mushy social media posts and videos earlier, has consistently been fighting inside the BB house, forcing many netizens to call out their toxic relationship on social media. Recently, Ankita revealed that she wasn’t feeling well and had “undergone a pregnancy test”. While she was sharing her physical and mental ordeals, a seemingly irritated Vicky was seen interrupting her, and this has left fans wondering if their marriage will be over soon.

But way before their current shenanigans on Bigg Boss, which has led them to constantly bicker and criticize each other, Ankita and Vicky were a lovey-dovey couple who only had eyes for each other. On one occasion, the Pavitra Rishta actress even went on to call Vicky her Genie, revealing he pampers her with his riches and she is financially dependent on him.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have previously appeared in the reality show Smart Jodi, where they competed with other celebrity couples to prove their chemistry as a real-life couple. During the show, Ankita shared many anecdotes related to her and Vicky’s love story, and after a task during an episode of the reality show, she went on to heap praise on her husband. Scroll ahead to learn more.

Ankita said, “Vicky has pampered me so much. I think after we met, whatever responsibilities I had, I gave them to him. During COVID-19, I was not working. Jab se ye meri life me hai, mere saare kharche yahi uthata hai. I feel very fortunate and lucky. He is taking care of my family; he is taking care of my dad, medical-wise. Even if he is in Bilaspur, he makes sure things are all done at home. Suppose the housemaid doesn’t come; he will make arrangements without being present here. That’s why I call him my genie. His name is saved on my phone as ‘Vikku Genie’.”

For the unversed, Ankita Lokhande married Vicky Jain in December 2021 in the presence of family and friends. The couple had also hosted grand receptions for their industry friends and extended family. She shared pictures from her wedding on Instagram and wrote, “Love is patient, but we’re not. Surprise! We’re now officially Mr. and Mrs. Jain.”

Ankita Lokhande is known for her role as Archana in the popular television show Pavitra Rishta. She made her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

