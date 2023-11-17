Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Police To Question Primary Accused For One More Day To Dig Up Links With Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner

A few weeks back Elvish Yadav fans were in for a surprise after reports of the YouTuber supplying snake venom at parties went viral. Elvish started his journey as a YouTuber and later gained fame after his win on Bigg Boss OTT 2. According to various reports, the actor had allegedly supplied snake venoms at parties and now police are investigating the same. One of the prime accused in the case is Rahul Yadav, who is currently being questioned by the police.

If latest reports are to be believed then the police will be keeping Rahul one more day in custody so that they can dig up links with Elvish Yadav. The police informed that they had recovered a diary from Rahul’s home which contains a list of locations where the alleged rave parties were held.

“During Rahul’s remand last week, we had recovered a diary from his house. The diary had a list of locations where parties were held. Some contact numbers of people, who are believed to have organized these parties, have also been found. We wanted Rahul to question him in custody further to find the involvement of Elvish in the case,” an officer, who is part of the investigation, said, as quoted by ETimes.

For the uninitiated, police had arrested five people in connection to the case. This took place after an NGO – People for Animals (PFA), pretended to be customers and contacted the accused to organize cobras and snakes for a party. Rahul, the main accused, reportedly told the NGO workers that he is one of the best in business!

Rahul had given details about Elvish Yadav’s parties and had said that he always parties with foreigners and his events hardly last for 30 minutes!

The main accused is the key to understanding how much Elvish Yadav is involved. Earlier, the YouTuber and Bigg Boss star had threatened to file a defamation case against Maneka Gandhi, who called him the ‘head of snake supplier.’

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Rubina Dilaik Clarifies Her “Ramayana Mein Bursting Crackers Was Never Mentioned” Comment After Getting Threats & Anti Hindu Tags: “Mann Mein Itni Nafrat Hai…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News