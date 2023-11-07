Elvish Yadav In Massive Trouble In Snake Venom Controversy? Police Allegedly Finds Evidence Against Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner [Reports]

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has found himself again in the midst of a controversy. After winning the Bigg Boss OTT title, the YouTuber often made headlines. However, currently, he has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. The police recently questioned the actor after reports of him supplying snake venom at a Noida party went viral. Now, we have the latest update from the case, and it looks like Elvish is only getting into deeper trouble with each passing day.

According to a media report, police are trying to establish a link between the YouTuber and the animal smugglers. The report reveals that cops will seek a 14-day remand for three of the five accused in the case who were arrested earlier. Looks like Elvish Yadav may be called in for questioning again.

“We need to question at least three of the accused, including Rahul, to ascertain the extent of the racket. We have some evidence and are trying to establish a link between the arrested accused and Elvish Yadav,” a police officer told ETimes.

Last week Elvish was stopped by Rajasthan police and was taken in for questioning. The Bigg Boss OTT winner was later released. Speaking about the same, police reportedly said, “Yes, we were contacted by the police in Rajasthan. We informed them that Yadav is still a suspect and we are probing his role in this case. We told them we will take action once we have evidence against him.”

Earlier, Elvish Yadav said he will be taking legal action against Maneka Gandhi for spreading false news. “I was accused by Maneka Gandhi ji and she called me the head of the snake supplier. I will file a defamation case against her. I will not spare her. Now, I am active in all these things. Earlier, I used to think that I didn’t want to waste my time but now my image is being affected,” he said to ETimes.

Elvish climbed the ladder of fame via his YouTube videos and hit gold when he won Bigg Boss OTT 2. His popularity since his BB stint has just been on the rise.

