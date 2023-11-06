Bigg Boss 17 has taken over the nation, with fans glued to their TV screens to watch the reality drama. This season saw a major twist when it was announced that Bigg Boss himself would be biased, and the contestants were divided into three categories – Dil, Dimaag, and Dum, with the show favoring contestants in the house of Dimaag. Now, some might have been new fans of the show, but most of us have been watching the reality show since it first aired.

The first season of the reality show was presented by Arshad Warsi, and it was not a confrontational one. The show started in 2006 and first aired on Sony. However, Colors took over the show from season 2, with Shilpa Shetty hosting the second season and Amitabh Bachchan hosting the third season.

From season 4, Salman Khan took over the responsibilities as the show’s host. But did you notice that from season 4, there were not one but two voices on Bigg Boss? Who is the voice of Bigg Boss has always been a burning question. While people generally mistake Vijay Vikram Singh as the BB voice, the artist recently opened up on his mistaken identity.

Well, surely he is associated with the reality show, but in spite of being the voice of Bigg Boss, he is the voice of Bigg Boss. Yes, you read that right. If you haven’t noticed, there have been two voices, one who narrates the show and the other is the Bigg Boss. Vijay is the first voice.

The voice-over artist, in an interview with Times Of India, recently revealed that he is the one who narrates the entire episode. However, he is generally mistaken as Bigg Boss’ voice. In fact, he has been subjected to a lot of online trolling due to the same. He even mentioned that people troll him and ask him to send his children to the Bigg Boss house. Vijay Vikram Singh even opened up on the constant requests he gets from people who want to participate.

However, will he ever participate in the show as a contestant? The voice-over artist replied, “Why will they choose me as a contestant? I have not done anything to be a contestant in the house. Anyone who goes inside is an achiever in some or the other way. I have been a part of the show for many seasons, and people know me because of that.”

Well, we hope now it is clear that Vijay Vikram Singh is not the Bigg Boss voice. The artist has even made his debut as an actor and was a part of The Family Man!

