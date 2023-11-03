Bigg Boss' Chargesheet: 8 Stars With Criminal Records! Apart From Host Salman Khan, OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav & BB 17 Contestant Munawar Faruqui

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Elvish Yadav was nabbed by Noida Police a few hours ago, and an FIR has been filed against him for allegedly supplying snake venom at rave parties. While he rejected the allegations, BJP MLA Menaka Gandhi confirmed it. If the charges are proven, the social-media influencer might have to serve a jail term of seven years, as his crime falls in the grade 1 category.

Interestingly, it seems Bigg Boss and its contestants have had a long history with legal matters, including the host Salman Khan. The superstar has served a jail sentence in Hit and Run Case and killing a Blackbuck, both of which are horrendous crimes. Though he has now overcome the period, he often shares the ordeals he faced while he was charged with these criminal records.

Bigg Boss 17 contestants Munawar Faruqui and Jigna Vora have had to share criminal records. Jigna was accused of conspiring with Chhota Rajan for journalist Jyotirmoy Dey’s murder. She had to serve a jail term during the seven years of her trial before she was acquitted of all the charges as she was falsely accused. As for Munawar, he was arrested in 2021 after an FIR was registered against him for making fun of Hindu deities. His arrest was criticized, and the Supreme Court of India granted him bail. The FIRs still exist, and all of them have now been transferred to Indore.

Well, while the present Bigg Boss 17 contestants had their tryst with criminal proceedings, we found eight more Bigg Boss contestants with criminal records. Check out.

1. Seema Parihar

The Bigg Boss 10 contestant was a dacoit previously and had cases of murder, loot, and kidnapping against her. She was arrested in 2000 after she surrendered to UP Police and was jailed against 29 charges, which also included 8 murders. As per a 2008 record, she was acquitted of 15 criminal cases while remaining on bail for 14 charges.

2. Rahul Mahajan

Rahul Mahajan first came to the limelight when he was hospitalized due to an alleged drug overdose after his father Pramod Mahajan’s murder. He was charged under the NDPS act and, after a long trial, was acquitted in 2009 due to lack of records. Domestic violence cases were filed against him by both his ex-wives, Shweta Singh and Dimpy Ganguly. Rahul participated in Bigg Boss season 2.

3. Monica Bedi

The actress participated in Bigg Boss Season 2 and was Rahul Mahajan’s co-contestant. She was arrested along with her gangster boyfriend Abu Salem in 2002 while she was entering a country with forged documents. She served a jail sentence in Portugal. Later, she was arrested again in India for procuring a passport under a fake identity! Supreme Court of India later reduced her prison sentence.

4. Ajaz Khan

Ajaz Khan participated in Bigg Boss season 7 and was nabbed by the Narcotics Control Bureau for possession of drugs. He served a jail sentence of 26 months. After he was bailed, he shared the traumatic experience and refused to comment on his arrest, resting his trust on the Supreme Court Of India. In an interview, he even thanked Mika Singh and Sonu Sood for taking care of his family while he served a jail sentence.

5. Armaan Kohli

Armaan Kohli was arrested from the Bigg Boss House in 2013 while he allegedly physically abused co-contestant Sofia Hayat on Bigg Boss 7. In 2021, he was arrested by NCB in a drug case for possession of cocaine and served a 1-year jail sentence before getting bail.

6. Raja Chaudhary

Shweta Tiwari’s ex-husband and Bigg Boss contestant Raja Chaudhary’s frequent visits to jail have been in the news always. In 2008, he was arrested for assaulting an astrologer and offering her drugs. In 2011, he was allegedly arrested for assaulting model-turned-actor Viveik Mishra. In 2012, he was arrested for creating a ruckus outside a hospital in Jaipur under section 151 of the Indian Penal Code. The list went on for many years till the actor decided to live life peacefully away from all the controversies.

7. Ashutosh Kaushik

Bigg Boss 2 winner Ashutosh Kaushik was arrested in 2009 for drunk driving. He was found guilty and had to spend a night in jail. In 2020, he moved to court appealing his Right To Be Forgotten, in which he stated that he wanted all the reports of this incident to be deleted from the internet!

8. Devinder Singh aka Bunty Chor

Devinder Singh, aka the famous Bunty Chor, participated in Bigg Boss 4 and was thrown out, citing his violent behavior. He is a ‘celebrity thief’ who was recently arrested in Kanpur after he committed 2 thefts in Greater Kailash. In 2008, a movie titled Oye Lucky Lucky Oye was made on him.

