Uorfi Javed is always making news. Be it her attire or her bold statements, the Bigg Boss fame has all the limelight. However, recently fans were in for a shock when a video of Uorfi getting arrested went viral. The actress was seen dining at a restaurant when a bunch of policewomen came up to her and escorted her to the police vehicle. Wondering what happened? Read on!

Uorfi was seen wearing a red heart top and black pants on a day out at a restaurant. However, her day out was cut short as a bunch of policewomen appeared to arrest her. In the video, the police is heard telling Uorfi, “Itne chote chote kapde kaun pehenke kaun ghumta hai?”

Many netizens took to the comment section and questioned if arresting Uorfi Javed was real or a prank. One netizen wrote, “Wish Mumbai police would focus more on real crimes than what a young girl chooses to wear,”n while another wrote, “This is beyond fake, more publicity.”

Another netizen though that it was the promotion for Kangana Ranaut‘s Lockk Up, “Lock-up promotion.”

Another netizen supported Uorfi Javed and wrote, “WTF now we don’t have the right to wear what we want in this country? What is happening, they should rather focus on the crime rates and rapes happening in the city.” Another comment read, “Low budget shoot..peeche police ka sticker toh theek se laga lete.”

Watch the viral video shared by Viral Bhayani here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

According to a report by India Today, Uorfi has not been arrested. There is however no official confirmation from her team yet!

Uorfi gained fame after her Bigg Boss OTT stint. She is also known for playing roles like Avni in ‘Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania’, Aarti in ‘Meri Durga’, Bella in ‘Bepannaah’ and Mira in ‘Puncch Beat Season 2’.

She is often in the news for what she wears and what she does not. While a section of netizens hate her bold avatar, some absolutely adore her free spirit.

The actress has done many music videos after getting popular from Bigg Boss OTT season 1.

