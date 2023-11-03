Elvish Yadav, who made it big in the industry after featuring in Bigg Boss OTT 2 and taking the trophy home, is all over the internet after police raided his alleged rave party and lodged him along with five other individuals based on an FIR suggesting they were distributing illegal substances. Scroll below to learn more about it.

Elvish hails from Gurugram and entertains fans via his two YouTube channels. He had a massive fanbase, but it skyrocketed when he participated in Bigg Boss OTT 2 and won the show despite being a wild card entry. His main YouTube channel has over 14.5 million subscribers.

Now, recent reports are suggesting that an FIR has been lodged against Elvish Yadav along with five other members over a rave party in Noida, Sector 49. They were taken into custody after it was informed that illegal substances were distributed, including snake venom and exotic snakes. During the police raid, nine snakes, including five cobras, were rescued, as stated in the India TV News report.

These individuals reportedly charged a hefty sum of money for allegedly distributing and supplying snake venoms at these parties. Elvish Yadav’s involvement was found during the questioning by the officials. The suspected individuals claimed they used to deliver snakes for Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner’s parties.

Well, this is a developing story. More details are yet to be updated.

A few days back, Elvish was brutally trolled and slammed for his racist comment when he pointed at a black man wearing a black jacket and said in a video, “Ek mast cheez dikhaun? Jacket se ghana color match karraha hai iska. Mazak ki baat nahi hai. But still, bhai…”

Well, what are your thoughts about Elvish Yadav being involved in these rave parties and distribution of illegal substances?

