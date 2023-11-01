Bigg Boss 17 is making all the noise. The Salman Khan-hosted show is back for a 17th season and this time too, the drama and confusion in the BB house is super-duper high. From Ankita Lokhande fighting with husband Vicky Jain to Samarth Jurel making shocking claims about Isha Malviya, Bigg Boss contestants are giving fans some unfiltered entertainment. In the latest episode, Ankita was seen talking angrily about Vicky.

The Manikarnika actress can be seen talking to Munawar Faruqui in the garden area of the Bigg Boss house. While Vicky spoke to Rinki Dhawan, Ankita told Munawar that she thinks her husband is an insect!

She told him, “Keeda hai Vicky, keeda. Voh rehti hai na ju hojati hai toh itna dard hota hai kabhi kabhi mujhe. Aise nikaal ke aise fek dungi (Vicky is like an insect, like lice that give you a lot of pain. I will remove and throw it out one day).”

An angry Ankita further said that when she fights with him, she just cannot tolerate it. The Pavitra Rishta actress continued and said on Bigg Boss, “Isko jab koi topic mil jaaye na, itni baat kar sakta hai yeh. Baap re, mera aur Vicky ka kabhi jhagda hojaye na ghar pe, toh aisa lagta hai mat ho bhagwan. Main bardaasht hi nahi kar sakti Vicky ki awaaz uss time pe. Vicky itna samjhata hai ki muje lagta hai bas yaar gyaan band kar de apna. Main thak jaati hu kabhi kabhi (If Vicky finds a topic, he can go on talking about it for hours. At home, I hate it when we fight because he goes on and on. Because he tries too hard to defend himself, I can’t tolerate his voice at that time).”

Apart from talking about her husband, Ankita also made shocking revelations about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and revealed that he just went away one night. She also claimed that many were manipulating her ex-boyfriend.

Ankita and Sushant had dated each other for nearly six years before parting ways in 2016. They both met on the sets of ‘Pavitra Rishta’.

