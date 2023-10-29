Bigg Boss 17 has started, and so has all the drama and fights. This year’s Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, will see Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan take over an extended segment on Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. The previous week on Bigg Boss, we saw Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain fighting over various issues, and fans also saw the wild card entry of Samarth Jurel. His entry has turned things upside down in the BB house, and it looks like there will be more high-voltage drama!

Samarth is Isha Malviya’s boyfriend, and his entry into the house means there would of course, be disagreements with Isha’s ex-boyfriend, Abhishek Kumar. In a recent interview, before entering the BB house, Isha slammed his girlfriend and her ex-boyfriend.

Samarth told Indian Express, “Abhishek is battamiz and bewakuf (ill-mannered and stupid). As for Isha, she is being childish. I don’t know what they are up to, but I know how to handle the situation.”

Samarth Jurel further said that his girlfriend’s ex-lover is an “uncouth” man and has no respect for women. “Just because he has a physique doesn’t make him a man. He has no respect for women. He is foul-mouthed and behaves in an uncivilized manner. Now that I am here, let’s see how much he can do. I know how to handle him as well as Isha,” Samarth told the publication.

He further continued and said that his presence would definitely complicate things in the house. He further said that his girlfriend is immature and childish and that although she may look like a villain, she is not.

On the other hand, a video of Samarth talking about Isha and calling her ‘friend’ has gone viral. In the viral video, Samarth Jurel is seen spilling the beans on his close friendship with Isha Malviya, revealing that there’s no dating angel between them. The actor is seen revealing that we used to spent a lot of time together when they worked together in Udaariyaan. Later spills the beans on dating, saying, “Dating wagera ka aisa kuch hai nahi. Woh bahut acchi friend hai. Woh bhi MP se hai main bhi MP se hoon.” Take a look!

Stop blaming isha and watch this.

Is bande ne khud 2 weeks ago interview mein bola hai k wo date nhi kr rhe. Ab faltu ki footage chahye isse bs, i hope isha isse ab dur rhe. #IshaMalviya #AbhishekKumar #MunawarFaruqui #AnkitaLokhande #BiggBoss17 #BB17 #Abhisha pic.twitter.com/CepKJPWBck — BB clips (@JSClipsx) October 27, 2023

Bigg Boss is getting exciting with each passing minute!

Must Read: When Shweta Tiwari Landed In Legal Trouble Over Her Controversial “Meri Bra Ka Size Bhagwaan Le Rahe Hain” Remark & Later Said “It’s Been Misconstrued,” In A Statement

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News